Global Autonomous Farm Vehicle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Autonomous Farm Vehicle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Autonomous Farm Vehicle, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Autonomous Farm Vehicle market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Autonomous Farm Vehicle companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Tractors

Harvester

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Agriculture

Forestry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

John Deere

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

CNH Global (Case IH)

AGCO(Fendt)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Autonomous Farm Vehicle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Autonomous Farm Vehicle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Autonomous Farm Vehicle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Autonomous Farm Vehicle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Autonomous Farm Vehicle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Autonomous Farm Vehicle Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Autonomous Farm Vehicle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Autonomous Farm Vehicle Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tractors

2.2.2 Harvester

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Autonomous Farm Vehicle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Autonomous Farm Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Autonomous Farm Vehicle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Autonomous Farm Vehicle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Autonomous Farm Vehicle Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agriculture

2.4.2 Forestry

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Autonomous Farm Vehicle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Autonomous Farm Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Autonomous Farm Vehicle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Autonomous Farm Vehicle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)…….….continued

