Global Portable Navigation Devices Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Portable Navigation Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable Navigation Devices, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Portable Navigation Devices market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Portable Navigation Devices companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Sucker Navigators

Folding Navigators

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household Use

Commercial Use

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TomTom

Garmin

Magellan

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Portable Navigation Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Portable Navigation Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Portable Navigation Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Portable Navigation Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Portable Navigation Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Portable Navigation Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Portable Navigation Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Portable Navigation Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Sucker Navigators

2.2.2 Folding Navigators

2.3 Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Portable Navigation Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Portable Navigation Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Portable Navigation Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Portable Navigation Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household Use

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Portable Navigation Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Portable Navigation Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Portable Navigation Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Portable Navigation Devices by Company

3.1 Global Portable Navigation Devices Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Portable Navigation Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Portable Navigation Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Portable Navigation Devices Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Portable Navigation Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Portable Navigation Devices Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Navigation Devices Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Portable Navigation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Portable Navigation Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Portable Navigation Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Portable Navigation Devices by Regions

4.1 Portable Navigation Devices by Regions

4.2 Americas Portable Navigation Devices Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Portable Navigation Devices Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Portable Navigation Devices Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Portable Navigation Devices Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Portable Navigation Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Portable Navigation Devices Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Navigation Devices by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Portable Navigation Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Navigation Devices by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Navigation Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Portable Navigation Devices Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends