Global Raise Boring Rig Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Raise Boring Rig market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Raise Boring Rig, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Raise Boring Rig market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Raise Boring Rig companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Raise-boring

Down-reaming

Box-holing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Underground Mining Industry

Hydropower Project

Civil Construction Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Epiroc

KAMA Co.

Herrenknecht

Palmieri Group

Terratec

TRB-Raise Borers

Chuangyuan High-Tech Machinery

Stu Blattner

Jining Zhuoli Industrial Equipment

Changzhou Liding Colliery Machinery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Raise Boring Rig consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Raise Boring Rig market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Raise Boring Rig manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Raise Boring Rig with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Raise Boring Rig submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Raise Boring Rig Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Raise Boring Rig Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Raise Boring Rig Segment by Type

2.2.1 Raise-boring

2.2.2 Down-reaming

2.2.3 Box-holing

2.3 Raise Boring Rig Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Raise Boring Rig Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Raise Boring Rig Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Raise Boring Rig Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Raise Boring Rig Segment by Application

2.4.1 Underground Mining Industry

2.4.2 Hydropower Project

2.4.3 Civil Construction Industry

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Raise Boring Rig Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Raise Boring Rig Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Raise Boring Rig Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Raise Boring Rig Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)…….….continued

