Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Managed Pressure Drilling Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Managed Pressure Drilling Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Managed Pressure Drilling Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Managed Pressure Drilling Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Mud Cap Drilling (MCD)

Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)

Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP)

Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Onshore Oil and Gas

Offshore Oil and Gas

Land Oil and Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Weatherford International

Blade Energy Partners

Halliburton

Schlumberger

National Oilwell Varco

GE(Baker Hughes)

Ensign Energy Services

Archer

Strata Energy Services

Aker Solutions

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Managed Pressure Drilling Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Managed Pressure Drilling Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Managed Pressure Drilling Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Managed Pressure Drilling Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Managed Pressure Drilling Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mud Cap Drilling (MCD)

2.2.2 Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)

2.2.3 Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP)

2.2.4 Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD)

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Onshore Oil and Gas

2.4.2 Offshore Oil and Gas

2.4.3 Land Oil and Gas

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Managed Pressure Drilling Services Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)…….….continued

