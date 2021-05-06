Global Tongue-and-groove PliersMarketSize, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Tongue-and-groove Pliers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tongue-and-groove Pliers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tongue-and-groove Pliers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Tongue-and-groove Pliers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Working Pliers
Special Pliers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industry
Construction
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Stanley Black & Decker
Wiha Tools
Prokit’s Industries
Endura Tools
Apex Tool Group
Phoenix Tools
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Tongue-and-groove Pliers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tongue-and-groove Pliers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Tongue-and-groove Pliers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tongue-and-groove Pliers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Tongue-and-groove Pliers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Segment by Type
2.2.1 Working Pliers
2.2.2 Special Pliers
2.3 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Segment by Application
2.4.1 Industry
2.4.2 Construction
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers by Company
3.1 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Tongue-and-groove Pliers Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Tongue-and-groove Pliers by Regions
4.1 Tongue-and-groove Pliers by Regions
4.2 Americas Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Tongue-and-groove Pliers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Tongue-and-groove Pliers Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Tongue-and-groove Pliers by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Tongue-and-groove Pliers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Tongue-and-groove Pliers by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Tongue-and-groove Pliers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Distributors
10.3 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Customer
11 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Market Forecast
11.1 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Stanley Black & Decker
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Product Offered
12.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Latest Developments
12.2 Wiha Tools
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Product Offered
12.2.3 Wiha Tools Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Wiha Tools Latest Developments
12.3 Prokit’s Industries
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Product Offered
12.3.3 Prokit’s Industries Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Prokit’s Industries Latest Developments
12.4 Endura Tools
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Product Offered
12.4.3 Endura Tools Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Endura Tools Latest Developments
12.5 Apex Tool Group
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Product Offered
12.5.3 Apex Tool Group Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Apex Tool Group Latest Developments
12.6 Phoenix Tools
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Tongue-and-groove Pliers Product Offered
12.6.3 Phoenix Tools Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Phoenix Tools Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
List of Tables
Table 1. Research Methodology
Table 2. Data Source
Table 3. Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 4. Major Players of Working Pliers
Table 5. Major Players of Special Pliers
Table 6. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)
Table 7. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 8. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)
Table 9. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 10. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
Table 11. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)
Table 12. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 13. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Value by Application (2015-2020)
Table 14. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 15. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)
Table 16. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)
Table 17. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 18. Global Tongue-and-groove Pliers Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)
