With increasing prevalence of diabetes, demand for Vaccinium myrtillus products is expected to witness a rise in the U.S

The research study encompasses nitty-gritty of the global Global Vaccinium myrtillus Market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, comprehensively. With DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors have presented a platter of factors influencing the growth of Global Vaccinium myrtillus Market. Further, the Global Vaccinium myrtillus Markethas been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers.

Global Vaccinium myrtillus Market Segmentation

Vaccinium myrtillus can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use application and nature. On the basis of product type, Vaccinium myrtillus can be further segmented as fruit extract and leaf extract. On the basis of end-use application, Vaccinium myrtillus can be further segmented as food and bakery products, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic and personal care industry. Vaccinium myrtillus is widely used in jams, fools, juices and pies. On the basis of nature, the market can be further segmented as fresh and frozen. Frozen form to account for comparatively more share than fresh Vaccinium myrtillus.

Global Vaccinium myrtillus Market Regional Outlook and Competition Tracking

High demand for Vaccinium myrtillus can be seen in North America and Europe region. In the U.S., Vaccinium myrtillus was among the top 20 herbal supplements between 2007 and 2012 in the food and pharmaceutical market. Asia Pacific and Latin America to register high CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the leading manufacturers of Vaccinium myrtillus includes Eevia Health Oy, ETchem, Sanyuan Jinrui Natural Ingredients Co., Ltd, BioMax Life Sciences, NOW Foods, Bio-Botanica, and other global and local players.

Vaccinium myrtillus, commonly known as wimberry, bilberry, European blueberry or whortleberry, is a species of shrubs with blue color edible fruit of high medicinal values. Vaccinium myrtillus is distinctly known as common bilberry or blue whortleberry in order to distinguish from other Vaccinium species. Vaccinium myrtillus is majorly found in Europe, Greenland, Iceland, northern Asia, U.S. and Canada. However, majority of the Vaccinium myrtillus is produced in Eastern Europe regions. Vaccinium myrtillus are majorly found in the wild on acidic soil conditions. Vaccinium myrtillus find its application in varieties of end-use industry verticals, and hence a positive outlook can be witnessed for Vaccinium myrtillus market in the upcoming years.

