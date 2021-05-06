Europe Airport Antenna Market Ready to See Huge Growth with CAGR value 5.3% during 2020-2027| Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Airport Antenna Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Airport Antenna Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The airport antenna market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 335.06 million in 2019 to US$ 503.44 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

An antenna is a device that receives and transmits electrical signals. Antennas play an important role in airports to facilitate mobile telephony, satellite communication, and wireless local area networks. An aircraft uses radio frequency antennas to navigate their destinations and to communicate with air traffic control. Airport antennas are mainly used for military airports and commercial airports. In military airports, the antennas enable enhanced communication by introducing high frequency, very high frequency and ultra-high frequency bands. These advanced antenna solutions provide vehicular, ground-based, airborne, and shipboard applications that helps exhibit multiple military operations. The strong inclinations toward air travel have resulted in significant air passenger traffic growth across the region. The demand for airport antenna for better reception of signals in the airport has escalated remarkably over the years in the European countries. The Europe airport authorities are taking several initiatives to increase the number of airports to manage the increasing air travelers.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Airport Antenna market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Airport Antenna Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Amphenol Procom

Cobham Limited

Comrod Communication AS.

HENSOLDT Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.

Terma

Europe Airport Antenna Market – By Airport Type

Military Airport

Commercial Airport

Europe Airport Antenna Market – By Antenna Type

Dipole

Monopole

Europe Airport Antenna Market – By Frequency Band

High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Ultra High Frequency

Europe Airport Antenna Market – By Application

SATCOM

Surveillance

Navigation

Others

The research on the Europe Airport Antenna market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Airport Antenna market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Airport Antenna market.

