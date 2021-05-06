Specialty PACS Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players-IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Agfa Healthcare

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Specialty PACS Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Specialty PACS market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Specialty PACS market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Specialty PACS market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Specialty PACS market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Specialty PACS market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Specialty PACS market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Agfa Healthcare, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Novarad, INFINITT North America, Sectra AB, Intelerad Medical Systems, Topcon Corporation, Sonomed Escalon, Canon USA, Visbion Market Segment by Product Type:

On Premise

Cloud Market Segment by Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Specialty PACS market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Specialty PACS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Specialty PACS market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Specialty PACS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Specialty PACS market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Specialty PACS

1.1 Specialty PACS Market Overview

1.1.1 Specialty PACS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Specialty PACS Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Specialty PACS Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Specialty PACS Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Specialty PACS Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Specialty PACS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Specialty PACS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Specialty PACS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty PACS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Specialty PACS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Specialty PACS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Specialty PACS Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Specialty PACS Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Specialty PACS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Specialty PACS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On Premise

2.5 Cloud 3 Specialty PACS Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Specialty PACS Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Specialty PACS Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Specialty PACS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospital

3.5 Clinic

3.6 Other 4 Global Specialty PACS Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Specialty PACS Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Specialty PACS as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Specialty PACS Market

4.4 Global Top Players Specialty PACS Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Specialty PACS Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Specialty PACS Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM Corporation

5.1.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.1.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Corporation Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Corporation Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

5.2 McKesson Corporation

5.2.1 McKesson Corporation Profile

5.2.2 McKesson Corporation Main Business

5.2.3 McKesson Corporation Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 McKesson Corporation Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Developments

5.3 Agfa Healthcare

5.5.1 Agfa Healthcare Profile

5.3.2 Agfa Healthcare Main Business

5.3.3 Agfa Healthcare Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Agfa Healthcare Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Carestream Health Recent Developments

5.4 Carestream Health

5.4.1 Carestream Health Profile

5.4.2 Carestream Health Main Business

5.4.3 Carestream Health Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Carestream Health Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Carestream Health Recent Developments

5.5 Philips Healthcare

5.5.1 Philips Healthcare Profile

5.5.2 Philips Healthcare Main Business

5.5.3 Philips Healthcare Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Philips Healthcare Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

5.6 Siemens Healthineers

5.6.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile

5.6.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business

5.6.3 Siemens Healthineers Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Siemens Healthineers Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

5.7 Novarad

5.7.1 Novarad Profile

5.7.2 Novarad Main Business

5.7.3 Novarad Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Novarad Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Novarad Recent Developments

5.8 INFINITT North America

5.8.1 INFINITT North America Profile

5.8.2 INFINITT North America Main Business

5.8.3 INFINITT North America Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 INFINITT North America Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 INFINITT North America Recent Developments

5.9 Sectra AB

5.9.1 Sectra AB Profile

5.9.2 Sectra AB Main Business

5.9.3 Sectra AB Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Sectra AB Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Sectra AB Recent Developments

5.10 Intelerad Medical Systems

5.10.1 Intelerad Medical Systems Profile

5.10.2 Intelerad Medical Systems Main Business

5.10.3 Intelerad Medical Systems Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Intelerad Medical Systems Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Intelerad Medical Systems Recent Developments

5.11 Topcon Corporation

5.11.1 Topcon Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Topcon Corporation Main Business

5.11.3 Topcon Corporation Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Topcon Corporation Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Topcon Corporation Recent Developments

5.12 Sonomed Escalon

5.12.1 Sonomed Escalon Profile

5.12.2 Sonomed Escalon Main Business

5.12.3 Sonomed Escalon Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Sonomed Escalon Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Sonomed Escalon Recent Developments

5.13 Canon USA

5.13.1 Canon USA Profile

5.13.2 Canon USA Main Business

5.13.3 Canon USA Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Canon USA Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Canon USA Recent Developments

5.14 Visbion

5.14.1 Visbion Profile

5.14.2 Visbion Main Business

5.14.3 Visbion Specialty PACS Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Visbion Specialty PACS Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Visbion Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Specialty PACS Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Specialty PACS Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty PACS Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Specialty PACS Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty PACS Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Specialty PACS Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

