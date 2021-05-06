Global Residential Used Water Meters Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Residential Used Water Meters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Residential Used Water Meters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Residential Used Water Meters, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Residential Used Water Meters market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Residential Used Water Meters companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Mechanical Water Meter

Smart Water Meter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

City

Rural

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sensus Metering

Shanchuan Group

Itron

Diehl Stiftung

Badger Meter Inc

Elster (Honeywell)

Kamstrup Water Metering

Ningbo Water Meter

Neptune Technology Group

Zenner International GmbH

Shenzhen Huaxu

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

Beijing Huiyi

Donghai Group

SUNTRONT Technology

LianLi Water Meter

China Minsen Metet

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacture

Mueller Water Products

Lianyungang Water Meter

B METERS s.r.l.

Hangzhou Jingda Electronic

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Residential Used Water Meters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Residential Used Water Meters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Residential Used Water Meters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Residential Used Water Meters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Residential Used Water Meters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Residential Used Water Meters Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Residential Used Water Meters Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Residential Used Water Meters Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mechanical Water Meter

2.2.2 Smart Water Meter

2.3 Residential Used Water Meters Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Residential Used Water Meters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Residential Used Water Meters Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Residential Used Water Meters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Residential Used Water Meters Segment by Application

2.4.1 City

2.4.2 Rural

2.5 Residential Used Water Meters Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Residential Used Water Meters Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Residential Used Water Meters Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Residential Used Water Meters Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Residential Used Water Meters by Company

3.1 Global Residential Used Water Meters Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Residential Used Water Meters Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Residential Used Water Meters Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Residential Used Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Residential Used Water Meters Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Residential Used Water Meters Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Residential Used Water Meters Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Residential Used Water Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Residential Used Water Meters Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Residential Used Water Meters Products Offered

..…continued.

