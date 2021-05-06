Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Commercial and Industrial Robotics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial and Industrial Robotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Commercial and Industrial Robotics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Commercial and Industrial Robotics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Industrial Robotics
Commercial Robotics
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Chemical, Rubber and Plastic
Metal and Machinery
Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals
Medical
Retail
Public Utilities
Traffic Field
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
FANUC(Japan)
Omron Adept Technologies(US)
KUKA(Germany)
Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)
Nachi(Japan)
ABB(Switzerland)
EPSON Robots(Japan)
Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)
Staubli(Switzerland)
Comau(Italy)
Yamaha(Japan)
Hyundai Robotics(Korea)
Universal Robots(Denmark)
DENSO Robotics(Japan)
Toshiba(Japan)
Panasonic(Japan)
Star Seiki(Japan)
Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)
OTC Daihen(Japan)
Robostar(Korea)
Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)
STEP Electric Corporation
Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment
Siasun(China)
Estun Automation(China)
IGM(Australia)
Codian Robotics(Netherlands)
JEL Corporation(Japan)
CLOOS(Germany)
Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Commercial and Industrial Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Commercial and Industrial Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Commercial and Industrial Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Commercial and Industrial Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Commercial and Industrial Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Industrial Robotics
2.2.2 Commercial Robotics
2.3 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive
2.4.2 Electrical and Electronics
2.4.3 Chemical, Rubber and Plastic
2.4.4 Metal and Machinery
2.4.5 Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals
2.4.6 Medical
2.4.7 Retail
2.4.8 Public Utilities
2.4.9 Traffic Field
2.5 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
..…continued.
