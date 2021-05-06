Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Commercial and Industrial Robotics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial and Industrial Robotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Commercial and Industrial Robotics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Commercial and Industrial Robotics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Commercial and Industrial Robotics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Industrial Robotics

Commercial Robotics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Retail

Public Utilities

Traffic Field

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FANUC(Japan)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

KUKA(Germany)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

ABB(Switzerland)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Comau(Italy)

Yamaha(Japan)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Star Seiki(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Robostar(Korea)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

STEP Electric Corporation

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Siasun(China)

Estun Automation(China)

IGM(Australia)

Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

JEL Corporation(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Commercial and Industrial Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Commercial and Industrial Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial and Industrial Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial and Industrial Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial and Industrial Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Industrial Robotics

2.2.2 Commercial Robotics

2.3 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Electrical and Electronics

2.4.3 Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

2.4.4 Metal and Machinery

2.4.5 Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

2.4.6 Medical

2.4.7 Retail

2.4.8 Public Utilities

2.4.9 Traffic Field

2.5 Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

..…continued.

