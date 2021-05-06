Global Display Cases Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Display Cases market will register a %% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Display Cases business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Display Cases market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Display Cases, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Display Cases market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Display Cases companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Vertical-Front Open

Horizontal-Top Open

Others (Hybrid/Semi-Vertical)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bakery

Supermarket

Exhibition Hall

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IKEA

Sanden

Displays2go

Metalfrio Solutions

Daikin Industries

ISA Italy

Hussmann

Beverage-Air

Dover Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Display Cases consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Display Cases market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Display Cases manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Display Cases with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Display Cases submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Display Cases Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Display Cases Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Display Cases Segment by Type

2.2.1 Vertical-Front Open

2.2.2 Horizontal-Top Open

2.2.3 Others (Hybrid/Semi-Vertical)

2.3 Display Cases Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Display Cases Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Display Cases Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Display Cases Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Display Cases Segment by Application

2.4.1 Bakery

2.4.2 Supermarket

2.4.3 Exhibition Hall

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Display Cases Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Display Cases Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Display Cases Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Display Cases Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Display Cases by Company

3.1 Global Display Cases Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Display Cases Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Display Cases Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Display Cases Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Display Cases Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Display Cases Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Display Cases Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Display Cases Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Display Cases Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Display Cases Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Display Cases by Regions

4.1 Display Cases by Regions

4.2 Americas Display Cases Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Display Cases Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Display Cases Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Display Cases Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Display Cases Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Display Cases Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Display Cases Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Display Cases Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Display Cases Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Display Cases Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Display Cases Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Display Cases Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Display Cases Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Display Cases by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Display Cases Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Display Cases Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Display Cases Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Display Cases Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Display Cases by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Display Cases Distributors

10.3 Display Cases Customer

11 Global Display Cases Market Forecast

11.1 Global Display Cases Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Display Cases Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Display Cases Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Display Cases Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Display Cases Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Display Cases Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 IKEA

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.1.3 IKEA Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 IKEA Latest Developments

12.2 Sanden

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.2.3 Sanden Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Sanden Latest Developments

12.3 Displays2go

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.3.3 Displays2go Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Displays2go Latest Developments

12.4 Metalfrio Solutions

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.4.3 Metalfrio Solutions Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Metalfrio Solutions Latest Developments

12.5 Daikin Industries

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.5.3 Daikin Industries Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Daikin Industries Latest Developments

12.6 ISA Italy

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.6.3 ISA Italy Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 ISA Italy Latest Developments

12.7 Hussmann

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.7.3 Hussmann Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Hussmann Latest Developments

12.8 Beverage-Air

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.8.3 Beverage-Air Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Beverage-Air Latest Developments

12.9 Dover Corporation

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.9.3 Dover Corporation Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Dover Corporation Latest Developments

12.10 United Technologies Corporation

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.10.3 United Technologies Corporation Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 United Technologies Corporation Latest Developments

12.11 Illinois Tool Works

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Display Cases Product Offered

12.11.3 Illinois Tool Works Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Illinois Tool Works Latest Developments

…continued

