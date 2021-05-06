Global Display Cases Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Display Cases market will register a %% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Display Cases business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Display Cases market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Display Cases, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Display Cases market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Display Cases companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Vertical-Front Open
Horizontal-Top Open
Others (Hybrid/Semi-Vertical)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Bakery
Supermarket
Exhibition Hall
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IKEA
Sanden
Displays2go
Metalfrio Solutions
Daikin Industries
ISA Italy
Hussmann
Beverage-Air
Dover Corporation
United Technologies Corporation
Illinois Tool Works
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Display Cases consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Display Cases market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Display Cases manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Display Cases with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Display Cases submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Display Cases Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Display Cases Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Display Cases Segment by Type
2.2.1 Vertical-Front Open
2.2.2 Horizontal-Top Open
2.2.3 Others (Hybrid/Semi-Vertical)
2.3 Display Cases Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Display Cases Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Display Cases Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Display Cases Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Display Cases Segment by Application
2.4.1 Bakery
2.4.2 Supermarket
2.4.3 Exhibition Hall
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Display Cases Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Display Cases Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Display Cases Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Display Cases Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Display Cases by Company
3.1 Global Display Cases Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Display Cases Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Display Cases Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Display Cases Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Display Cases Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Display Cases Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Display Cases Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Display Cases Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Display Cases Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Display Cases Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Display Cases by Regions
4.1 Display Cases by Regions
4.2 Americas Display Cases Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Display Cases Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Display Cases Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Display Cases Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Display Cases Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Display Cases Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Display Cases Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Display Cases Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Display Cases Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Display Cases Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Display Cases Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Display Cases Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Display Cases Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Display Cases by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Display Cases Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Display Cases Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Display Cases Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Display Cases Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Display Cases by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Display Cases Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Display Cases Distributors
10.3 Display Cases Customer
11 Global Display Cases Market Forecast
11.1 Global Display Cases Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Display Cases Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Display Cases Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Display Cases Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Display Cases Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Display Cases Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 IKEA
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.1.3 IKEA Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 IKEA Latest Developments
12.2 Sanden
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.2.3 Sanden Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Sanden Latest Developments
12.3 Displays2go
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.3.3 Displays2go Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Displays2go Latest Developments
12.4 Metalfrio Solutions
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.4.3 Metalfrio Solutions Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Metalfrio Solutions Latest Developments
12.5 Daikin Industries
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.5.3 Daikin Industries Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Daikin Industries Latest Developments
12.6 ISA Italy
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.6.3 ISA Italy Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 ISA Italy Latest Developments
12.7 Hussmann
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.7.3 Hussmann Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Hussmann Latest Developments
12.8 Beverage-Air
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.8.3 Beverage-Air Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Beverage-Air Latest Developments
12.9 Dover Corporation
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.9.3 Dover Corporation Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Dover Corporation Latest Developments
12.10 United Technologies Corporation
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.10.3 United Technologies Corporation Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 United Technologies Corporation Latest Developments
12.11 Illinois Tool Works
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Display Cases Product Offered
12.11.3 Illinois Tool Works Display Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Illinois Tool Works Latest Developments
…continued
