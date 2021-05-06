Global C-v2x OBU Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of C-v2x OBU market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the C-v2x OBU, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the C-v2x OBU market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by C-v2x OBU companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

V2V

V2R

V2I

V2C

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Qualcomm

Ficosa

Danlaw Inc

Meigsmart

Genvict

Kedacom

Desaysv

Commsignia

Unex

ZTE

Savari

Askey

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global C-v2x OBU consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of C-v2x OBU market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global C-v2x OBU manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the C-v2x OBU with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of C-v2x OBU submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global C-v2x OBU Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 C-v2x OBU Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 C-v2x OBU Segment by Type

2.2.1 V2V

2.2.2 V2R

2.2.3 V2I

2.2.4 V2C

2.3 C-v2x OBU Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global C-v2x OBU Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global C-v2x OBU Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global C-v2x OBU Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 C-v2x OBU Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial Vehicle

2.4.2 Truck

2.4.3 Bus

2.4.4 Other

2.5 C-v2x OBU Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global C-v2x OBU Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global C-v2x OBU Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global C-v2x OBU Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global C-v2x OBU by Company

…continued

