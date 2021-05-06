Global Smart Thermostats Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Thermostats market will register a 15.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19420 million by 2025, from $ 11090 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Thermostats business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Thermostats market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Thermostats, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Thermostats market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Thermostats companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

WiFi Thermostats

ZigBee Thermostats

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Google Nest

Control4

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Emerson

EcoBee

Energate Inc.

LUX/GEO

Tado GmbH

Carrier

Netatmo

Hive Home

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Thermostats consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Thermostats market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Thermostats manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Thermostats with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Thermostats submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Thermostats Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Thermostats Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Thermostats Segment by Type

2.2.1 WiFi Thermostats

2.2.2 ZigBee Thermostats

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Smart Thermostats Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Thermostats Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Thermostats Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Smart Thermostats Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Thermostats Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Smart Thermostats Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Thermostats Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Thermostats Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Smart Thermostats Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Smart Thermostats by Company

3.1 Global Smart Thermostats Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Smart Thermostats Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Thermostats Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Thermostats Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Smart Thermostats Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Smart Thermostats Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Thermostats Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Smart Thermostats Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Smart Thermostats Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Smart Thermostats Products Offered

..…continued.

