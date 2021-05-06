Global Colocation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Colocation market will register a 14.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 65470 million by 2025, from $ 38680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Colocation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Colocation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Colocation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Colocation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Colocation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Banking, Financial and Insurance

Government & Public

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life sciences

Energy

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Equinix

Verizon Enterprise

Digital Realty

CenturyLink

Interxion

NTT Communications

Windstream

Telehouse

Level 3 Communications

AT&T

Rackspace

SunGard Availability Services

Colt

DFT

Internap

Coresite

I/O Data Centers

QTS

Global Switch

Navisite

51IDC

21Vianet

ChinaNetCenter

CyrusOne

Netbank

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Colocation market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Colocation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Colocation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Colocation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Colocation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Colocation Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Colocation Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Colocation Segment by Type

2.2.1 Retail Colocation

2.2.2 Retail Colocation

2.3 Colocation Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Colocation Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Colocation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Colocation Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banking, Financial and Insurance

2.4.2 Government & Public

2.4.3 Telecom & IT

2.4.4 Healthcare & Life sciences

2.4.5 Energy

2.5 Colocation Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Colocation Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Colocation Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Colocation by Players

3.1 Global Colocation Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Colocation Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Colocation Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Colocation Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

..…continued.

