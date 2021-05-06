Global Digital Signage Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Signage market will register a 5.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11820 million by 2025, from $ 9395.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Digital Signage business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Signage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Signage, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital Signage market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital Signage companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

40 – 50 inch

50 – 60 inch

Under 40 inch

Larger than 60 inch

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Samsung Electronics

Planar Systems (Leyard)

LG Electronics

Toshiba

Daktronics

Philips

NEC Display

Sony

Sharp

Panasonic

Marvel Digital

Mitsubishi

Goodview (CVTE)

Advantech

Cisco Systems Inc

Chimei Innolux (CMI)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Signage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital Signage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Signage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Signage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Digital Signage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

