Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Process Automation & Instrumentation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Process Automation & Instrumentation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Process Automation & Instrumentation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Process Automation & Instrumentation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Process Automation & Instrumentation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Field Instruments

Control Valves

Analyzers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Paper & Pulp

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Metals & Mining

Power

Food & Beverage

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB Ltd

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric Company

HollySys Automation Technologies

Honeywell International

Endress+Hauser

R Stahl

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Pepperl+Fuchs

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Process Automation & Instrumentation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Process Automation & Instrumentation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Process Automation & Instrumentation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Process Automation & Instrumentation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Process Automation & Instrumentation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Process Automation & Instrumentation Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Process Automation & Instrumentation Segment by Type

2.2.1 Field Instruments

2.2.2 Control Valves

2.2.3 Analyzers

2.3 Process Automation & Instrumentation Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Process Automation & Instrumentation Segment by Application

2.4.1 Oil & Gas

2.4.2 Chemical

2.4.3 Pharmaceuticals

2.4.4 Paper & Pulp

2.4.5 Water and Waste Water Treatment

2.4.6 Metals & Mining

2.4.7 Power

2.4.8 Food & Beverage

2.4.9 Others

2.5 Process Automation & Instrumentation Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation by Company

3.1 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

..…continued.

