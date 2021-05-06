Global Logistics Picking Robots Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Logistics Picking Robots business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Logistics Picking Robots market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Logistics Picking Robots, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Logistics Picking Robots market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Logistics Picking Robots companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Full-automatic

Semi-automatic

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Logistics Picking

Logistics Handling

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

KUKA(Swisslog)

Vecna

Daifuku

Dematic

Grenzebach

Knapp

Amazon Robotics

Bastian

Vanderlande

CIM Corp

Fetch Robotics

Hitachi

Grey Orange

Adept Technology

IAM Robotics

Hi-tech Robotic Systemz

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Logistics Picking Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Logistics Picking Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Logistics Picking Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Logistics Picking Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Logistics Picking Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Logistics Picking Robots Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Logistics Picking Robots Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full-automatic

2.2.2 Semi-automatic

2.3 Logistics Picking Robots Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Logistics Picking Robots Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Logistics Picking Robots Segment by Application

2.4.1 Logistics Picking

2.4.2 Logistics Handling

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Logistics Picking Robots Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Logistics Picking Robots Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Logistics Picking Robots by Company

3.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Logistics Picking Robots Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Logistics Picking Robots Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Logistics Picking Robots Sale Price by Company

..…continued.

