Green Tea Market will generate massive revenue by 2025 according to forecasts by Allied Market Research

Green tea is a type of tea that is harvested from the leaves of camellia sinensis plant. It finds its roots in China but now it is also produced and manufactured in other countries such as India, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Turkey. Unlike other teas, green tea does not go through any oxidation while processing camellia sinensis. A brewed green tea is usually green, yellow, or light brown in color and is available in variety of flavors ranging from grass like & toasted to vegetal, steamed, and sweet in the market.

Consumers focus on adopting a healthy lifestyle, which creates an increase in the awareness about the health benefits associated with green tea. These benefits include reduction of weight, cure of headaches & body pain, and decrease in cholesterol levels and the chances of heart attacks. These associated benefits coupled with rise in awareness for adoption of healthy lifestyle are the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the green tea market in the upcoming years. In addition, the rise in disposable income, convenient & attractive packaging, and increase in number of cafes, online & offline retail stores and food outlets are the other factors anticipated to foster the market growth.

However, the high price of green tea as compared to black tea and the dearth of its awareness in the developing economies are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global green tea market. Nevertheless, the extension of its product portfolio, introduction of innovative flavors, rise in marketing and advertising activities, and growth in health consciousness among the people are anticipated to offer huge growth opportunities for the global green tea market.

Download Report Sample Pdf: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5317

The global green tea market is segmented based on the type, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into flavored and unflavored. By form, it is divided into green tea bags, iced green tea, green tea instant mix, loose leafs, capsules, and others. By distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others .By region, the green tea market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players include Tetley GB Ltd., Tata Global Beverages, AMORE Pacific Corp, Associated British Foods LLC., Nestle S.A., Celestial Seasonings, Cape Natural Tea Products, Finlay Beverages Ltd., Hambleden Herbs, and Hankook Tea.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global green tea market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Green Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5317?reqfor=covid

Key Market Segments:

By Type

Flavored Green Tea

Lemon

Aloe Vera

Cinnamon

Wild Berry

Jasmine

Basil

Others

Unflavored Green Tea

By Form

Green Tea Bags

Green Tea Instant Mixes

Iced Green Tea

Loose Leaf

Capsules

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

E-commerce

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5317

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research