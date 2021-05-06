Fifth Wheel Trailer Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2021 -2031

Demand for fifth wheel trailers experienced major decline in the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 leading to reduced sales. In 2021, as the lockdown and other stringent barriers on production and distribution are lifted up by the government, the sales is gradually rising at a great speed creating a favourable environment towards progress.

fifth Wheel Trailer market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the ifth Wheel Trailer market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the ifth Wheel Trailer market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on ifth Wheel Trailer market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2021 – 2031.

Global Approach: Online Rental Service Channels to Broaden Lucrative Growth Avenues

In order to expand their customer base, major companies are focusing on collaborating with the online rental service providers. Advances in technology and rapid adoption of smartphones among customers has created lucrative growth opportunities for the major firms. As customers prefer booking through smartphones and spending on quick vehicle rental services through online portals and applications, leading companies are concentrating on offering their services on these e-commerce channels.

Major companies are focusing on offering per hour and distance rental services at reasonable prices to the customers. Rentcentric.com, Mcrent.eu, Campanda.com, and Outdoorsy.com are some of the popular online portals providing quick and on-demand rental services. To offer convenience to the customers, the companies are also offering them lucrative deals and packages specifically for comfortable journey while traveling. For instance, Mcrent.eu offers rental services across Europe and also offers travel protection services at different stations. In addition, these rental service portals offer lucrative deals in different seasons. Through offering lucrative deals, leading companies are focusing on increasing their customer loyalty and attracting new ones.

Green Certification and Labels: Leading Companies to Boost Their Brand Recognition and Increase Customer Loyalty

Government across various countries are implementing stringent regulations and taking initiatives to lower the emission level. To align with the government regulations, leading manufacturers are focusing on utilizing environment-friendly fuel replacements such as biofuels and hydrogen fuel cells. Leading manufacturers are also utilizing blended fuel, which includes 80% of the diesel and 20% of the biodiesel in replacement of fossil fuels to ensure lower emission level.

Major manufacturers such as Airstream, Coachmen, Featherlite Trailers, and Roadtrek have earned Green certification by the leading third-party green certification company, TRA Certification Inc. for manufacturing eco-smart recreational vehicle. As customers prefer spending on the brands that have earned an eco-friendly certification from TRA, leading manufacturers are focusing on improving their brand recognition by labeling their products as ‘Green Certified’.

In addition, a leading company Jayco Inc. announced that all the brands and products of the company have received ‘Green Certification’ by the TRA Certification Inc. Products offered by this company received Emerald ratings in three categories that include operation and maintenance, water efficiency, and indoor environment quality. Besides these products, the company received Gold ratings for energy and resource efficiency of the products. Through eco-friendly certifications and labels on the product, leading companies are focusing on attaining a competitive edge in the global market.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

