Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Components Market Current Trends, Opportunities and Challenges by 2028

Global Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Components Market Overview

Automotive aftermarket for brake components plays a major role in day to day operations of vehicle’s braking system. Brake components market has a strong revenue generation due to aging of vehicles and also due to the need for replacement. Automotive aftermarket for brake components is extremely fragmented with numerous players locally and globally. Competition among the key players of automotive aftermarket for brake components will intensify with the awareness of vehicle safety among people and implementation of stringent safety norms. Automotive aftermarket for brake components will witness an increase in the market size due to the growth in the automotive industry and replacement rate of brake components.

Global Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Components Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in automotive aftermarket for brake components market are-

Akebono Brake Industry

Brake Parts Inc. LLC.

Brembo S.p.A.

CARDONE Industries

Continental AG

APC Automotive Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC.

MAT Holding, Inc.

Power Stop LLC.

Global Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Components Market Segmentation

Automotive aftermarket for brake components market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, by product type and sales channel. On the basis of vehicle type, brake components can be segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles. On the basis of product type, brake components can be segmented into brake pads, brake rotors, brake discs, brake drums, brake hoses and brake caliper. On the basis of sales channel, brake components can be segmented into OES and IAM. Geographically, the global market for the brake components market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan, and MEA.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Components Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Components Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Components Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Automotive Aftermarket for Brake Components Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

