Electric Excavators Market Competitive Analysis, Business Ideas, Industry Growth, Shares and Trends 2018-2028

Electric Excavators Market: Overview

With rising development in the industrial automation sectors, conventional hydraulic driven excavators have been upgraded to electric excavators. Growing number of excavating operations being carried out individually by people across the globe has urged the demand for advanced electric excavators. From private ranches and agricultural lands to urban neighborhoods, electric excavators are being used by individuals, various companies and governments to cater to effective excavation activities in limited areas. With developments in excavator attachments and developing optimization of physical spaces, companies from the construction industry are dynamically adopting electric excavators. In the coming years, this preference shift for excavating machine is anticipated to influence several key players in the global automotive industry in the direction of partaking the global manufacturing of electric excavators.

Electric Excavators Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global electric excavators market are Hitachi Construction Machinery, Caterpillar, Deere & Company, Volvo Construction Equip., Komatsu, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., Doosan Bobcat, Inc., Kubota Corp., JCB, Inc., Nagano Industry Co., Ltd., Case Construction Equipment, KATO Works, Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A Inc., Çukurova Ziraat, Bharat Earth Movers, Sany Group, guangxi LiuGong Machinery, Terex, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and XCMG. The global players are expected to strengthen their market positions by offering loyalty schemes and competitive prices. Several small-sized players also have a presence in the electric excavators market globally.

Electric Excavators Market: Segmentation

The global electric excavators market can be segmented by product type, by operating weight, by end-use applications and by region. On the basis of product type, the global electric excavators market is segmented by tail swing, and zero tail swing. On the basis of operating weight, the global excavators market is segmented by less than 4000 lbs, 4000-10000 lbs, and more than 10000 lbs. On the basis of end-use applications, the global excavators market is segmented by construction, mining, forest & agriculture, and others. The rapid growth in the construction sector has a significant effect on the electric excavators, owing to the rising demand for efficient and effective machines. On the other hand with advancement in the industrial automation industry, applications from electric excavators is anticipated to gain traction in the coming years.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Electric Excavators Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Electric Excavators Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Electric Excavators Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Electric Excavators Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

To get in-depth insights on the regional landscape of the Electric Excavators Market

