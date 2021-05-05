Tele-ICU Services Market 2021 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

The global demand for tele-ICU services experienced an incredible rise in the ongoing pandemic due to rising concern on health and well-being. The market players in 2021 are making huge investments in research and developments to ensure better and mobile services to the patients.

Growing attraction towards new and better ways oftreating patients is creating significant demand for tele-ICU services in 2021. Additional clinical support and surveillance provided by the tele-ICU services along with timely interventions is creating significant fascination among the users.

Improved safety services provided by tele-ICU services are attracting the users towards it as better services are something every patient demands. Tele-intensive care unit is providing all the necessary safety services to the patients globally which is pushing its market growth further.

In 2021, threat of Covid-19 and other chronic diseases are putting a pressure on providing highly efficient services to patients with fastest recovery. Further, increasing demand for advanced medical facilities continues to add immense progress.

Market leaders in 2021 like Biocartis Corporation and InTouch Technologies Incorporation are incorporating joint ventures, partnership agreements, research & developments, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and new product launches as their strategies to maintain their respective positions in this market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Key major players in the global tele-ICU services market are: Banner Health, Philips, UPMC Italy, TeleICU, VISICU, Advanced ICU Care, inTouch Health, iMDsoft, INTeleICU and Inova.

Tele-ICU Services Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by component Type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by Service type,

Intensivist

Co-Managed

Open

Open With Consultants

Others

Segmentation by End User type,

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Specialty Care centers

Tele-ICU is a network of computerized audio-visual communication that link critical care doctors and nurses (intensivists) to intensive care units (ICUs) in different hospitals regardless of distance. Tele-ICU intensivists give instantaneous services to multiple care centers located in any part the world. Tele-ICUs use distant command center which connects a critical care team (intensivists and critical care nurses) with patients with real-time audio, visual, and electronic means in distant ICUs. Tele-ICU services is not a replacement to the bedside team.

Tele-ICU services offers support to increasingly scarce clinical resources. Along with aging population increased prevalence of critical illnesses and advances in higher-risk medical therapies demand for intensivists is increasing. Tele-ICU services is the best solution in sight looking at the shortage of intensivists, more aging population and increased prevalence of critical illness requiring ICU attention.

