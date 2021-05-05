Global Specialty Lighting Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

The specialty lighting market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The driving factors for the market includes increasing number of live music events and concerts; stringent government regulations for air, water, and surface disinfection; growing penetration and adoption of surgical lighting for minor and major surgical procedures; and decreasing cost and increasing penetration of LEDs Entertainment expected to hold largest market share of specialty lighting market during forecast period. Entertainment lighting includes lamps which maintain the focus of the audience and provide proper intensity, color distribution, and direction to the performers. Entertainment lighting has various applications, including stage, studio, and others. Stage lighting leads the entertainment lighting segment, followed by studio and others, and this trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of musical events, the demand for specialty lighting for entertainment is likely to increase in the coming years.

Browse a complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Specialty-Lighting-Market

Surgical lighting expected to be largest market of medical lighting application of specialty lighting. Surgical lights are used to assist the surgeons and other healthcare professionals during major as well as minor surgical procedures. With the increasing demand for a unique balance of luminance of light and shadow management, the demand for shadowless surgical lights is expected to increase, and subsequently drive the market for surgical lighting in the coming years

North America to account for largest market size during forecast period. North America is popular for holding leading music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Bumbershoot, and Electric Zoo Festival. Growing participation in music festivals and increasing urbanization have driven the entertainment lighting market in the region. Key market players includes Signify Holding (Signify, Netherlands), OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM, Germany), Cree, Inc. (CREE, US), Ushio, Inc. (USHIO, Japan), Advanced Specialty Lighting, Inc. (Advanced Specialty Lighting, US), Getinge AB (Getinge, Sweden), Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Waldmann, Germany), Brandon Medical Co Ltd (Brandon Medical, England), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (Integra LifeSciences, US), and Steris PLC (Steris, US).

Request a free Sample of “Global Specialty Lighting Market ” @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/es0251/Specialty-Lighting-Market

Specialty Lighting Market, By Light Source

LED

Others

Specialty Lighting Market, By Application

Entertainment

Stage lighting

Studio lighting

Others

Medical

Surgical lighting

Examination lighting

UV lamps

Air purification

Water purification

Surface purification

Others

Specialty Lighting Market, By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are emerging application areas that are expected to adopt specialty lighting?

Which application of entertainment in the market is growing at the highest rate?

Which type of application of medical lighting is expected to penetrate significantly in the market?

What type of light source is the most opportunistic for light manufacturers in the specialty lighting market?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090