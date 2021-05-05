Paraffin Wax Candles Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Paraffin Wax Candles market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Paraffin Wax Candles market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Paraffin Wax Candles market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Paraffin Wax Candles market.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paraffin Wax Candles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paraffin Wax Candles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paraffin Wax Candles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paraffin Wax Candles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paraffin Wax Candles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paraffin Wax Candles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Yankee Candle (Newell Brands), Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation, Bolsius, MVP Group International, Inc, Gies, Talent, Universal Candle, Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD, Vollmar, Empire Candle Co., LLC, Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited, Diptqyue, Zhongnam, Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd., Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd., Allite, Armadilla Wax Works

The Paraffin Wax Candles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paraffin Wax Candles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paraffin Wax Candles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paraffin Wax Candles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paraffin Wax Candles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paraffin Wax Candles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paraffin Wax Candles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paraffin Wax Candles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paraffin Wax Candles

1.2 Paraffin Wax Candles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Scented Candles

1.2.3 Unscented Candles

1.3 Paraffin Wax Candles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Paraffin Wax Candles Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Home

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Paraffin Wax Candles Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Paraffin Wax Candles Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Paraffin Wax Candles Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Paraffin Wax Candles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Paraffin Wax Candles Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Paraffin Wax Candles Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Paraffin Wax Candles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Paraffin Wax Candles Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Paraffin Wax Candles Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Paraffin Wax Candles Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Paraffin Wax Candles Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Paraffin Wax Candles Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Paraffin Wax Candles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Paraffin Wax Candles Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Paraffin Wax Candles Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Paraffin Wax Candles Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Paraffin Wax Candles Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Paraffin Wax Candles Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Paraffin Wax Candles Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)

6.1.1 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Yankee Candle (Newell Brands) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation

6.2.1 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Corporation Information

6.2.2 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Bolsius

6.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information

6.3.2 Bolsius Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Bolsius Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Bolsius Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Bolsius Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 MVP Group International, Inc

6.4.1 MVP Group International, Inc Corporation Information

6.4.2 MVP Group International, Inc Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 MVP Group International, Inc Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 MVP Group International, Inc Product Portfolio

6.4.5 MVP Group International, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Gies

6.5.1 Gies Corporation Information

6.5.2 Gies Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Gies Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Gies Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Gies Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Talent

6.6.1 Talent Corporation Information

6.6.2 Talent Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Talent Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Talent Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Talent Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Universal Candle

6.6.1 Universal Candle Corporation Information

6.6.2 Universal Candle Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Universal Candle Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Universal Candle Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Universal Candle Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD

6.8.1 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Corporation Information

6.8.2 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Vollmar

6.9.1 Vollmar Corporation Information

6.9.2 Vollmar Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Vollmar Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Vollmar Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Vollmar Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Empire Candle Co., LLC

6.10.1 Empire Candle Co., LLC Corporation Information

6.10.2 Empire Candle Co., LLC Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Empire Candle Co., LLC Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Empire Candle Co., LLC Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Empire Candle Co., LLC Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited

6.11.1 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Paraffin Wax Candles Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Diptqyue

6.12.1 Diptqyue Corporation Information

6.12.2 Diptqyue Paraffin Wax Candles Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Diptqyue Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Diptqyue Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Diptqyue Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Zhongnam

6.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information

6.13.2 Zhongnam Paraffin Wax Candles Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Zhongnam Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Zhongnam Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Zhongnam Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.

6.14.1 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.14.2 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Paraffin Wax Candles Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.

6.15.1 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Corporation Information

6.15.2 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Paraffin Wax Candles Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Allite

6.16.1 Allite Corporation Information

6.16.2 Allite Paraffin Wax Candles Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Allite Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Allite Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Allite Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Armadilla Wax Works

6.17.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information

6.17.2 Armadilla Wax Works Paraffin Wax Candles Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Armadilla Wax Works Paraffin Wax Candles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Armadilla Wax Works Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Armadilla Wax Works Recent Developments/Updates 7 Paraffin Wax Candles Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Paraffin Wax Candles Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Paraffin Wax Candles

7.4 Paraffin Wax Candles Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Paraffin Wax Candles Distributors List

8.3 Paraffin Wax Candles Customers 9 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Dynamics

9.1 Paraffin Wax Candles Industry Trends

9.2 Paraffin Wax Candles Growth Drivers

9.3 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Challenges

9.4 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paraffin Wax Candles by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paraffin Wax Candles by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paraffin Wax Candles by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paraffin Wax Candles by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Paraffin Wax Candles Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Paraffin Wax Candles by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Paraffin Wax Candles by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

