Smart Parking Solutions Market by Type and Application to 2018 – 2028

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Smart Parking Solutions Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation and key prospects. The insights and analytics on the Smart Parking Solutions Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

The smart parking solutions market remains highly consolidated, with established and mid-sized companies accounting for 40-50% and 30-35% of the revenue share respectively. Large scale companies continue to invest heavily in research and development to fuel innovations, which gives them a competitive edge over other players in the market. Strategic mergers and acquisitions, coupled with collaboration with city authorities to provide for smarter mobility solutions, are among key expansion strategies of these market players.

Smart Parking Solutions – A Key Revenue Pocket for Parking Lot Owners

Smart parking solutions can potentially open up new revenue streams for city municipalities and parking lot owners. There are many parking spots in cities that remain under-utilized, and leveraging smart parking technology, data from multiple sources can be collected and used as a parking guidance system for drivers in return for money. The round the clock monitoring services offered by smart parking systems coupled with automated payment collection can help parking lot owners in saving on manpower while eradicating the inefficiencies associated with the manual collection and management framework. Furthermore, parking lot owners can utilize the data collected from the monitoring systems and can streamline the management process to ensure maximum profitability. Another key application of smart parking solutions is the demand-based pricing of parking spots. Smart parking solutions can be used to generate different prices for parking based on the demand for the service. Municipalities and parking lot owners are realizing the potential prospects smart parking solutions have to offer and are adopting them to increase their revenue.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Smart Parking Solutions Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

To connect an Expert

