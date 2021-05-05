Poultry Feed Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Poultry Feed Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation and key prospects. The insights and analytics on the Poultry Feed Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Regulatory authorities have been stressing upon ingredient definition for insect feed protein used in poultry feed. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on September 11, 2018, proposed that AFFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials) has allowed the use of protein meal produced from insect larvae and whole dried insects in poultry feed. AFFCO and the FDA have been working in the poultry feed regulation space, especially in setting definitions that describe new ingredients in poultry feed. FDA stresses on the fact that production of insect feed can provide a sustainable source of proteins. It has recommended amendment of ingredient definition for BSFL (Black Soldier Fly Larvae) in a bid to include it in the poultry feed.

Competitive Landscape

The poultry feed market report includes a dashboard view of the competition landscape providing detailed assessment on major companies involved in poultry feed production. The report has profiled key players including but not limited to Cargill Inc., ForFarmers N.V., BASF SE and Associated British Foods Plc.

Manufacturers and stakeholders in the poultry feed space are focusing on acquisitions and joint ventures to strengthen their position. For example, ForFarmers N.V has strengthened its position in poultry sector by acquiring Maatman that is involved in compound poultry feed. Further, ForFarmers is also focusing on extending its leadership position in Europe by initiating strategic joint venture with Tasomix, a Polish company. By signing a purchase agreement with the Polish player to acquire 60 percent shares, ForFarmers adds Poland as the fifth country of operation, consequently reinforcing its position as a leading feed company in the European land.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

