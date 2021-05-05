2021 Global Plant Extracts Market Trends, Developments, SWOT Analysis

The Plant Extracts Market is estimated to grow at CAGR XX% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Browse a complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Plant-Extracts-Market

The rising awareness regarding the side-effects of synthetic flavors and health benefits offered by phytomedicines and herbal extracts have significantly fueled the market for plant extracts. Further, due to the growth in R&D activities in plant extracts market and increase in popularity of convenience foods, there has been a growing need for plant extracts in food & beverage industry.

The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is projected to account for the largest share in the plant extracts market. This can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of herbal medicines over allopathic medicines. Further, as a result of the growing incidents of illnesses due to stressful and busy lifestyles, consumers are demanding functional food & supplements for regular consumption. The demand for phytomedicines & herbal extracts is increasing significantly in various applications, including skincare, health care, functional food, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics, due to the growing awareness of its health benefits among consumers. Also, improper use of antibiotics causes certain bacteria strains to develop resistance, which further leads to fatal consequences. These instances have encouraged the demand for plant-based medicines and supplements. As a source, leaves are projected to record one of the fastest growth in the plant extract market during the forecast period. Leaves and herbs are used since ancient times to manufacture herbal medicines. However, they are now gaining tremendous popularity due to the changing consumer trend of using natural products rather than synthetic ones. The leaves of many plants, including rosemary, aloe vera, basil, thyme, clove leaves are highly rich in antioxidants and also offer anti-microbial properties.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.The market for plant extracts in the region is thriving due to strong local and international demand. The Asian countries such as China and India have a sizeable tropical area, having diverse medicinal and herbal plants. This allows small and medium-sized manufacturers of plant extracts, to have efficient processing of plant extracts as they are aware of the benefits offered by them, owing to the rich history of producing medicinal plants with advanced technology.

Request a Sample of complete report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/fn0385/Plant-Extracts-Market

Key market players include Givaudan (Switzerland), Sensient Technologies (US), Symrise AG (Germany), Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd. (China), PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), among others.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the growth opportunities in the plant extracts market?

What are the major types of plant extracts?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics?

What are some of the major challenges and restraints that the industry faces?

Which are the key players operating in the market and what initiatives have they undertaken over the past few years?

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact-based consulting services to B2B and B2C market to help our clients to achieve incremental and transformational growth competing in their niche market. We facilitate their growth journey through an environment that is dominated by accelerating change, constant evolution of new business models, disruptive trends and technologies in their respective industry.

The Whipsmart Market bytes platform is created specifically for B2B and B2C players with consideration of the market knowledge and interest. With over 4,000 titles to choose from diverse industries, the coverage is comprehensive and the data is updated every quarter. Whipsmart uses comples AI based algorithms to gather economic intelligence from different agencies across the globe, combines them with primary information sources and builds projections that are accurate and dependable. With multiple download options and the flexibility to source almost any kind of intelligence on demand as per market interest.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Press Release: https://whipsmartmi.com/pressrelease

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090