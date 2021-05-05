Industry Growth Insights published a new data on “SLAM Technology Market”. The research report is titled “SLAM Technology Market research by Types (Visual SLAM, Laser SLAM, The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream., Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself., SLAM Technolog), By Applications (Robot, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Augmented Reality (AR), Autonomous Vehicles, Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc., Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper., Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.), By Players/Companies Google, Apple ARKit, Facebook, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Locus Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Parrot SA, NavVis, GeoSLAM, Ascending Technologies, SLAMcore, KUKA AG, Gestalt Robotics, Omron Adept Technologies, Shanghai Slamtec, SLAM Technolog”. As per the latest research SLAM Technology market is expected to expand at a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period.

Scope Of The Report

Report Attributes Report Details
Base Year 2020
Historical Year 2018 to 2019 (Data from 2010 can be provided as per availability)
Forecast Year 2028
Number of Pages 233
Number of Tables & Figures 164

Global SLAM Technology Market Report Segments:

The global SLAM Technology market is segmented on the basis of:

Types

Visual SLAM
Laser SLAM

The product segment provides information about the market share of each product and the respective CAGR during the forecast period. It lays out information about the product pricing parameters, trends, and profits that provides in-depth insights of the market. Furthermore, it discusses latest product developments & innovation in the market.

Applications

Robot
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Augmented Reality (AR)
Autonomous Vehicles

The application segment fragments various applications of the product and provides information on the market share and growth rate of each application segment. It discusses the potential future applications of the products and driving and restraining factors of each application segment.

Some of the companies that are profiled in this report are:

Google Apple ARKit Facebook Aethon Clearpath Robotics Locus Robotics Amazon Robotics Parrot SA NavVis GeoSLAM Ascending Technologies SLAMcore KUKA AG Gestalt Robotics Omron Adept Technologies Shanghai Slamtec SLAM Technolog

Highlights of The SLAM Technology Market Report:

The market structure and projections for the coming years. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, and current trends of SLAM Technology Market. Historical data and forecast. Estimations for the forecast period 2028. Developments and trends in the market.

Visual SLAM
Laser SLAM

By Application:

Robot
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Augmented Reality (AR)
Autonomous Vehicles

Market scenario by region, sub-region, and country. Market share of the market players, company profiles, product specifications, SWOT analysis, and competitive landscape. Analysis regarding upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Government Policies, Macro & Micro economic factors are also included in the report.

We have studied the SLAM Technology Market in 360 degrees via. both primary & secondary research methodologies. This helped us in building an understanding of the current market dynamics, supply-demand gap, pricing trends, product preferences, consumer patterns & so on. The findings were further validated through primary research with industry experts & opinion leaders across countries. The data is further compiled & validated through various market estimation & data validation methodologies. Further, we also have our in-house data forecasting model to predict market growth up to 2028.

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Note: A country of choice can be added in the report at no extra cost. If more than one country needs to be added, the research quote will vary accordingly.

The geographical analysis part of the report provides information about the product sales in terms of volume and revenue in regions. It lays out potential opportunities for the new entrants, emerging players, and major players in the region. The regional analysis is done after considering the socio-economic factors and government regulations of the countries in the regions.

