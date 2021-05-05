Peanut Oil Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2028

Peanut oil is an edible vegetable oil, which is derived from peanuts. Peanuts are legumes and are native to Latin America and various other tropical regions. Peanut oil is utilized either to enhance the flavor of the underlying food or as a base for cooking. It possess a high smoke point comparative to other cooking oils, and is used for frying food. Its major component fatty acids include oleic acid, linoleic acid, and palmitic acid. In addition, it contains arachidic acid, stearic acid, lignoceric acid, behenic acid, and other fatty acids.

Download Sample Copy Of [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3737

The global peanut oil market is highly congested with high level of competition among key players. Moreover, since there is no unique functionality of peanut oil when compared to other vegetable oils, the demand is anticipated to remain stagnant throughout the forecast period. The emergence of soybean oil is as an important reason for the declining growth of the global peanut oil market. The impact of new and unique oils is predominantly strong in developed regions, since consumers have access to new products and have a strong purchasing power. Peanut oil is relatively healthy owing to low percentage of trans-fats, saturated fats, and cholesterol. Moreover, the nutty flavor offered by peanut oil is a crucial factor, which is anticipated to accelerate the demand for peanut oil. However, high price of peanut oil and increase in demand for soybean oil hamper the market growth.

The global peanut oil market is segmented on the basis of type, application, packaging, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into refined and unrefined. By application, it is classified into personal care products, food, pharmaceutical, and others. According to packaging, it is divided into glass containers, plastic containers, cartons, plastic pouches, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global market are focusing on key market strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Some of the key players in the global market include:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Incorporated

Olam International

Adani Wilmar Limited

Ventura Foods (Lou Ana), etc.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Get full insight, From Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/peanut-oil-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com