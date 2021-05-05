Market For Potassium Benzoate Is Expected To Grow With Increase In Demand For Food Preservatives, During Forecast Period

Potassium Benzoate Market: An Overview
Potassium benzoate (C6H5COOK) is a chemical food preservative that is widely used in a variety of industries, such as the food industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics industry, and agriculture & allied industries, among others.
The market for potassium benzoate is expected to grow with the increase in the demand for food preservatives, during the forecast period. There are several factors which give potassium benzoate an edge over key rivals such as sodium benzoate. One of these factors is the growing demand for low sodium content in food.
To preserve food items such as low-sugar jams, jellies, marmalades, and fruit beer, potassium benzoate is preferred over sodium benzoate. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global potassium benzoate market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.
Potassium Benzoate Market: Dynamics
The global potassium benzoate market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growth in the consumption of products such as soft drinks, which also are the most prominent end uses for potassium benzoate. Potassium benzoate also has medical benefits for the human body; once digested, potassium benzoate disintegrates into two parts, one being electrolyte potassium.
This is useful for some key biological processes, including cardiac muscle contractions, which are necessary for the cardiovascular and digestive systems.
Global Potassium Benzoate Market: Segmentation
Globally, the potassium benzoate market has been segmented as:
On the basis of application, the global potassium benzoate market is segmented as:
- Potassium benzoate as a Flavouring Agent
- Potassium Benzoate for Food Preservation
On the basis of end use, the global potassium benzoate market is segmented as:
- Food & Beverages
- Pickles
- Jams, Marmalades, & Jellies
- Soft Drinks
- Juices
- Syrups
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Agriculture & Allied Industries
- Other Industries
Global Potassium Benzoate Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global potassium benzoate market are:
- Merck KGaA
- Eastman Chemical Company
- FBC Industries, Inc.
- Emerald Performance Materials
- Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.
- Muby Chemicals
- Jiahe Biotech
The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
