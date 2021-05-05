Market For Potassium Benzoate Is Expected To Grow With Increase In Demand For Food Preservatives, During Forecast Period

Potassium Benzoate Market: An Overview

Potassium benzoate (C 6 H 5 COOK) is a chemical food preservative that is widely used in a variety of industries, such as the food industry, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics industry, and agriculture & allied industries, among others.

The market for potassium benzoate is expected to grow with the increase in the demand for food preservatives, during the forecast period. There are several factors which give potassium benzoate an edge over key rivals such as sodium benzoate. One of these factors is the growing demand for low sodium content in food.

To preserve food items such as low-sugar jams, jellies, marmalades, and fruit beer, potassium benzoate is preferred over sodium benzoate. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global potassium benzoate market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Potassium Benzoate Market: Dynamics

The global potassium benzoate market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growth in the consumption of products such as soft drinks, which also are the most prominent end uses for potassium benzoate. Potassium benzoate also has medical benefits for the human body; once digested, potassium benzoate disintegrates into two parts, one being electrolyte potassium.

This is useful for some key biological processes, including cardiac muscle contractions, which are necessary for the cardiovascular and digestive systems.

Global Potassium Benzoate Market: Segmentation

Globally, the potassium benzoate market has been segmented as:

On the basis of application, the global potassium benzoate market is segmented as:

Potassium benzoate as a Flavouring Agent

Potassium Benzoate for Food Preservation

On the basis of end use, the global potassium benzoate market is segmented as:

Food & Beverages Pickles Jams, Marmalades, & Jellies Soft Drinks Juices Syrups

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Other Industries

Global Potassium Benzoate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global potassium benzoate market are:

Merck KGaA

Eastman Chemical Company

FBC Industries, Inc.

Emerald Performance Materials

Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc.

Muby Chemicals

Jiahe Biotech

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

