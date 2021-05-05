Feedstuff Additives Market Set To Witness An Uptick During To 2028

Feedstuff Additives: An Overview

Feedstuff additives are food supplements that are used in animal nutrition, intended to improve the quality of animal health and their performance. Feedstuff additives are also used to enhance the quality of food of animal origin.

The global market for feedstuff additives is expected to grow, along with the efforts of modern intensive poultry production aimed at achieving efficient and economical production of high quality and safe food and bi-products of animal origin.

Feedstuff Additives Market: Dynamics

The global poultry industry is well positioned to witness growth during the forecast period, barring a few exceptions. The ongoing growth in the demand for products such as beef, pork, and broiler is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the global feedstuff additives market.

This is supported by efforts to expand the slaughter capacity in many countries. Similarly, in case of broiler, there has been notable growth in demand, which is attributed to heavier bird weights, and increasing inventories of broiler producers.

Global Feedstuff Additives Market: Segmentation

Globally, the feedstuff additives market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of function, the global feedstuff additives market is segmented as:

Feedstuff additives for Deterioration Prevention Antioxidants Mold Inhibitors Thickeners Emulsifiers Adjusters

Feedstuff additives for Supply of Nutrients Amino Acids Mineral Vitamins Pigmenters

Feedstuff additives for Promoting Efficient Use of Ingredients Synthetic Antimicrobials Antibiotics Flavours Sweeteners Enzymes Probiotics Organic Acids



On the basis of animal type, the global feedstuff additives market is segmented as:

Cattle and Calves

Pigs

Poultry Birds

Sheep

Horses

Rabbits

Fish

Global Feedstuff Additives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global feedstuff additives market are:

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Bentoli, Inc.

BioResource International, Inc.

ADDiCAN

Tegasa Technica Ganadera, S.L.

ADDCON GROUP GmbH

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adiveter, S.L.

AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG

Animax Ltd

BASF SE

Balchem Italia srl

Cargill, Incorporated.

Clariant AG

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

I. du Pont de Nemours

Huvepharma AD

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

