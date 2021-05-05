Feedstuff Additives Market Set To Witness An Uptick During To 2028

Feedstuff Additives: An Overview
Feedstuff additives are food supplements that are used in animal nutrition, intended to improve the quality of animal health and their performance. Feedstuff additives are also used to enhance the quality of food of animal origin.
The global market for feedstuff additives is expected to grow, along with the efforts of modern intensive poultry production aimed at achieving efficient and economical production of high quality and safe food and bi-products of animal origin.
Feedstuff Additives Market: Dynamics
The global poultry industry is well positioned to witness growth during the forecast period, barring a few exceptions. The ongoing growth in the demand for products such as beef, pork, and broiler is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of the global feedstuff additives market.
This is supported by efforts to expand the slaughter capacity in many countries. Similarly, in case of broiler, there has been notable growth in demand, which is attributed to heavier bird weights, and increasing inventories of broiler producers.
Global Feedstuff Additives Market: Segmentation
Globally, the feedstuff additives market has been segmented as follows:
On the basis of function, the global feedstuff additives market is segmented as:
- Feedstuff additives for Deterioration Prevention
- Antioxidants
- Mold Inhibitors
- Thickeners
- Emulsifiers
- Adjusters
- Feedstuff additives for Supply of Nutrients
- Amino Acids
- Mineral
- Vitamins
- Pigmenters
- Feedstuff additives for Promoting Efficient Use of Ingredients
- Synthetic Antimicrobials
- Antibiotics
- Flavours
- Sweeteners
- Enzymes
- Probiotics
- Organic Acids
On the basis of animal type, the global feedstuff additives market is segmented as:
- Cattle and Calves
- Pigs
- Poultry Birds
- Sheep
- Horses
- Rabbits
- Fish
Global Feedstuff Additives Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global feedstuff additives market are:
- BIOMIN Holding GmbH
- Bentoli, Inc.
- BioResource International, Inc.
- ADDiCAN
- Tegasa Technica Ganadera, S.L.
- ADDCON GROUP GmbH
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Adiveter, S.L.
- AGRAVIS Raiffeisen AG
- Animax Ltd
- BASF SE
- Balchem Italia srl
- Cargill, Incorporated.
- Clariant AG
- Delacon Biotechnik GmbH
- I. du Pont de Nemours
- Huvepharma AD
The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
