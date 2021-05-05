Demand For Sodium Methylparaben Market Show Significant Growth During The Recent Years And Is Expected To Observe Similar Upward Trajectory

Sodium methylparaben Market: An Overview
Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care industries.
Growth in the application of sodium methylparaben-based products in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the demand for sodium methylparaben over the forecast period.
Global Sodium methylparaben Market: Dynamics
Growing applications of sodium methylparaben as an additive in the food & beverage sector, particularly as a preservative in baked goods, jams & jellies, creams, dairy products, syrups, seasonings, oils, processed vegetables and other beverages, is further expected to fuel the growth of the sodium methylparaben market over the forecast period.
However, according to an independent study, sodium methylparaben can increase the risk of breast cancer, damage skin cells & eye cornea and can also affect male fertility. These factors are likely to hamper the demand for sodium methylparaben.
Global Sodium methylparaben Market: Segmentation
Globally, the Sodium methylparaben market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.
On the basis of product type, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:
- Food Grade Sodium Methylparaben
- Pharma Grade Sodium Methylparaben
- Cosmetics Grade Sodium Methylparaben
On the basis of application, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:
- Food & Beverage Additives
- Medical Care
- Ophthalmic medications
- Herbal preparations
- Parenteral / Sterile solutions
- Others
- Preservative in cosmetic products
- Others
Global Sodium methylparaben market: Key Players
Some of the key manufacturers of sodium methylparaben that currently operate in the global Sodium methylparaben market are:
- Changzhou Elly Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co. Ltd
- Triple Chem
- Gujarat Organics Ltd,
- Evergreen Chemical Industry Limited
- Hangzhou Jiancheng Trade Co., Ltd
- Dafeng Huaxin Bio-technology Co.,ltd
- BOC Sciences
- P J Chemicals
- Qingzhou Ailitong Chemicals Technical Co.,Ltd
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc
- CellMark USA, LLC
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
