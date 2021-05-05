Demand For Sodium Methylparaben Market Show Significant Growth During The Recent Years And Is Expected To Observe Similar Upward Trajectory

Sodium methylparaben Market: An Overview

Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care industries.

Growth in the application of sodium methylparaben-based products in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the demand for sodium methylparaben over the forecast period.

Global Sodium methylparaben Market: Dynamics

Growing applications of sodium methylparaben as an additive in the food & beverage sector, particularly as a preservative in baked goods, jams & jellies, creams, dairy products, syrups, seasonings, oils, processed vegetables and other beverages, is further expected to fuel the growth of the sodium methylparaben market over the forecast period.

However, according to an independent study, sodium methylparaben can increase the risk of breast cancer, damage skin cells & eye cornea and can also affect male fertility. These factors are likely to hamper the demand for sodium methylparaben.

Global Sodium methylparaben Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Sodium methylparaben market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.

On the basis of product type, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:

Food Grade Sodium Methylparaben

Pharma Grade Sodium Methylparaben

Cosmetics Grade Sodium Methylparaben

On the basis of application, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:

Food & Beverage Additives

Medical Care Ophthalmic medications Herbal preparations Parenteral / Sterile solutions Others

Preservative in cosmetic products

Others

Global Sodium methylparaben market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers of sodium methylparaben that currently operate in the global Sodium methylparaben market are:

Changzhou Elly Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co. Ltd

Triple Chem

Gujarat Organics Ltd,

Evergreen Chemical Industry Limited

Hangzhou Jiancheng Trade Co., Ltd

Dafeng Huaxin Bio-technology Co.,ltd

BOC Sciences

P J Chemicals

Qingzhou Ailitong Chemicals Technical Co.,Ltd

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc

CellMark USA, LLC

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

