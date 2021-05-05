Manufacturers Capitalizing On Increasing Demand For Portable Basketball Hoops Due To Growing Popularity Of Sport

Global Portable Basketball Hoops Market – Overview
The portable basketball hoops market is currently witnessing an impressive growth due to the rising participation in the activity both as a competitive sport and a recreational activity. As against inground basketball, portable basketball hoops can be transported from one place to another.
Manufacturers are capitalizing on the increasing demand for portable basketball hoops due to the growing popularity of the sport across the globe. A majority of individuals across the world engage themselves in several activities for unwinding after their hectic schedules due to the fast-paced lifestyle.
Global Portable Basketball Hoops Market Dynamics
Indoor basketball is a fast-growing recreational activity that a mounting number of individuals are participating in across countries. With the increasing number of individuals playing basketball as a recreational activity, the portable basketball hoops market is touted to expand significantly in the upcoming years.
Global Portable basketball hoops Market Segmentation
Global portable basketball hoops market is segmented on the basis of backboard size (Inch”), backboard material, type, price range and region.
The global portable basketball hoops market is apportioned into seven regions:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- CIS and Russia
- Japan
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
On the basis of Backboard Size (Inch”), the global portable basketball hoops market is segmented as:
- 32”
- 44”
- 48”
- 50”
- 54”
- 60”
On the basis of backboard material, the global portable basketball hoops market is segmented into:
- Acrylic
- Polycarbonate
- Glass
On the basis of type, the global portable basketball hoops market is segmented into:
- Adjustable portable basketball hoops
- Non – Adjustable portable basketball hoops
On the basis of the price range, the global portable basketball hoops market is segmented into:
- 50 – 100 US$
- 100 – 250 US$
- 250 – 500 US$
- > 500 US$
Prominent Players of Global Portable Basketball Hoops Market
Some of the prominent players operating in the portable basketball hoops market are:
- Escalade, Incorporated (Goaliath brand)
- Spalding Sports Worldwide Inc.
- Lifetime
- First Team
- Goalrilla
- Movement God
- Nerf
- Gared
- Other Players
Regional Segments Analyzed Include
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)
Important doubts related to the Portable Basketball Hoops market clarified in the report:
- Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
- Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
- Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?
