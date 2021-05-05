Rafting Equipment Market Set To Witness An Uptick During To 2028

Global Rafting Equipment Market Overview

In the past few years, river rafting has gained immense popularity as a recreational activity, which has, in turn, increased the demand for rafting equipment. Rafting has emerged as an adventurous outdoor activity for all age groups across the globe.

The key rs driving thefacto demand for water sports and rafting equipment market are the focus of government bodies in cross-border collaboration, sustainable development, and quality improvements. Many regional governing bodies have also started promoting water sports, such as rafting, to generate the revenue from the tourism industry across the globe.

Global Rafting Equipment Market Dynamics

The change in lifestyle of people and their expenditure in the recreational sporting activities drive the growth of the global market of rafting equipment. The incremental investment of small manufacturers in the rafting equipment market increases the competition across the globe; this drives the dynamics of the market.

Growing popularity for rafting and other recreational activities have also promoted the sales of rafting equipment in the global market and will witness growth over the forecast period, 2018-2028. Recognition of the International Rafting Federation is also expected to aid in the expansion of rafting equipment market.

Global Rafting Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global Rafting Equipment Market Segmentation according to product type:

Inflatable boats

Urethane Hypalon Lexatron PVC

Life Jackets

Helmets

Rafting Paddles Aluminum Paddles Carbon Paddles

Wetsuit

Drysuit

Rescue Throw Bags

Global Rafting Equipment Market Segmentation according to sales channel:

Online Retail or E-commerce

Sporting goods retail

Supermarkets or departmental stores

Rafting Equipment Market Segmentation by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Important doubts related to the Rafting Equipment market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Global Rafting Equipment Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the rafting equipment market are SOTAR, Maravia, AIRE, Rave Sports, Aqua Marina, HYSIDE, Vanguards, NRS, Wing Inflatables and some others. In the global market, these players of rafting equipment are mainly focusing on developing the quality of the product at a minimal cost.

A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness Why Choose Fact.MR? Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

