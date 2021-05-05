Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast To 2027 | Future Pipe Industries (FPI), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), AMIBLU

“

The report titled Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3073810/global-fibre-reinforced-polymer-pipe-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Future Pipe Industries (FPI), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), AMIBLU, Farassan, Fibrex, Lianyungang Zhongfu, Hengrun Group, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc), Enduro Composites, Chemical Process Piping (CPP), Graphite India Limited

Market Segmentation by Product: GRP

GRE

Vinylester

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Municipal

Agricultural Irrigation

Industrial

Other Applications



The Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3073810/global-fibre-reinforced-polymer-pipe-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 GRP

1.2.3 GRE

1.2.4 Vinylester

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Municipal

1.3.4 Agricultural Irrigation

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Industry Trends

2.4.2 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Drivers

2.4.3 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Challenges

2.4.4 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Restraints

3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales

3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

12.1.1 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Overview

12.1.3 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.1.5 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Future Pipe Industries (FPI) Recent Developments

12.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

12.2.1 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Corporation Information

12.2.2 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Overview

12.2.3 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.2.5 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Recent Developments

12.3 AMIBLU

12.3.1 AMIBLU Corporation Information

12.3.2 AMIBLU Overview

12.3.3 AMIBLU Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AMIBLU Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.3.5 AMIBLU Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 AMIBLU Recent Developments

12.4 Farassan

12.4.1 Farassan Corporation Information

12.4.2 Farassan Overview

12.4.3 Farassan Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Farassan Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.4.5 Farassan Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Farassan Recent Developments

12.5 Fibrex

12.5.1 Fibrex Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fibrex Overview

12.5.3 Fibrex Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Fibrex Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.5.5 Fibrex Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Fibrex Recent Developments

12.6 Lianyungang Zhongfu

12.6.1 Lianyungang Zhongfu Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lianyungang Zhongfu Overview

12.6.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lianyungang Zhongfu Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.6.5 Lianyungang Zhongfu Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Lianyungang Zhongfu Recent Developments

12.7 Hengrun Group

12.7.1 Hengrun Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hengrun Group Overview

12.7.3 Hengrun Group Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hengrun Group Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.7.5 Hengrun Group Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Hengrun Group Recent Developments

12.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

12.8.1 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Corporation Information

12.8.2 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Overview

12.8.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.8.5 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory Recent Developments

12.9 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)

12.9.1 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Overview

12.9.3 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.9.5 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc) Recent Developments

12.10 Enduro Composites

12.10.1 Enduro Composites Corporation Information

12.10.2 Enduro Composites Overview

12.10.3 Enduro Composites Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Enduro Composites Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.10.5 Enduro Composites Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Enduro Composites Recent Developments

12.11 Chemical Process Piping (CPP)

12.11.1 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Overview

12.11.3 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.11.5 Chemical Process Piping (CPP) Recent Developments

12.12 Graphite India Limited

12.12.1 Graphite India Limited Corporation Information

12.12.2 Graphite India Limited Overview

12.12.3 Graphite India Limited Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Graphite India Limited Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Products and Services

12.12.5 Graphite India Limited Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Production Mode & Process

13.4 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Sales Channels

13.4.2 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Distributors

13.5 Fibre Reinforced Polymer Pipe Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3073810/global-fibre-reinforced-polymer-pipe-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”