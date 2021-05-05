Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Autonomous BVLOS Drone market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Autonomous BVLOS Drone value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single Rotor

Multi Rotor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Government

Military

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AeroVironment

Airbus S.A.S.

Elbit Systems

Flytrex Aviation

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Textron Systems

Insitu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Autonomous BVLOS Drone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Autonomous BVLOS Drone market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Autonomous BVLOS Drone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Autonomous BVLOS Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Autonomous BVLOS Drone submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Autonomous BVLOS Drone Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single Rotor

2.2.2 Multi Rotor

2.3 Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Autonomous BVLOS Drone Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Government

2.4.3 Military

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone by Company

3.1 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Autonomous BVLOS Drone Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Autonomous BVLOS Drone Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Autonomous BVLOS Drone by Regions

4.1 Autonomous BVLOS Drone by Regions

4.2 Americas Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Autonomous BVLOS Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Autonomous BVLOS Drone Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Autonomous BVLOS Drone Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

..continued

