Single-use Bio processing Systems Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2021-2025

Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market: Introduction

Bioprocessing is the procedure that includes the utilization of living cells or their components such as the chloroplast, bacteria, and enzymes to meet the product’s desired properties. The single-use bioprocessing systems are the systems which can be disposed of, post its initial use.

Various single-use bioprocessing systems such as media bags and containers, mixers, etc. are disposable after their first use, therefore increasing the chance of eliminating the cost of Clean in Place (CIP) and Sterilize in Place (SIP), which will further help in the growth of efficiency and effectiveness of these systems.

At present, leading pharmaceutical companies such as GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Merck Millipore, etc. are switching to their traditional bioprocessing systems to single-use bioprocessing system for vaccine production, cell therapies, etc. for reducing their incineration costs.

The single-use bioprocessing market is expected to grow at a notable growth rate, primarily owing to rising product adoption in research labs, and various bioprocessing plants, majorly owing to their cost-effectiveness.

Market Dynamics

The adoption of single-use bioprocessing system is largely driven by its capabilities to lower down the risk of contamination. These kinds of risks arise when the same process products are used to manufacture various monoclonal antibodies or proteins.

To avoid this contamination, several additional purification steps needed to be taken which involves a lot of cost and time for the manufacturer. The use of single-use bioprocessing systems is expected to grow, as they can be discarded directly from the flow path, post each batch, which reduces the incineration costs, along with processing times.

Bioprocessing tends to use high pressured equipment in their production flow. As the single-use bioprocessing systems are made of plastic, they are unable to sustain under high pressurized equipment. This might act as a significant restraint for the adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems in the market.

By Product Type

On the basis of product type, the single-use bioprocessing systems are segmented into single-use bioreactors, mixers, fermenters, and others. The bioreactor product segment is anticipated to have a major share over the forecast period owing to its speedy replacements over conventional culture vessels, coupled with adoption of technology in various clinical research and development activities, as this product is largely utilized in the field of mammalian cell cultures coupled with its lower cost of implementation and reduced CIP & SIP.

By Application Type

The single-use bioprocessing systems market is segmented into vaccine production, monoclonal antibody production, patient-specific cell therapies, and others. Monoclonal antibody production is anticipated to hold the prime share in the market owing to its increasing use in various cases such as acute kidney transplant rejection, asthma, leukemia, breast cancer and several others diseases.

By End-use Industry

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies end-use industry segment is expected to grab the dominance in the single-use bioprocessing systems market, primarily owing to product’s huge adoption.

Most of the pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies are increasing the adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems, primarily owing to the cost reduction of incineration, and also due to their disposable properties. In 2015, 90% of the Biotech and biopharma companies utilized disposable technologies over stainless-steel options owing to its cost and time-saving characteristics, according to BioPan Associates.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to be dominant in the single-use bioprocessing systems market, majorly due to rise in the investment in various R&D activities by biopharmaceutical companies such as Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

According to PhRMA, various biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S. had invested approximately US$ 90 billion in 2016 for multiple R&D activities in the U.S. alone. The regional market is further fueled by the increasing adoption of disposable equipment, thus, providing a significant contribution to the market growth.

Key players

The leading players in the market include Pall Corporation, PBS Biotech, Inc., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated and several others. Major players in the market are collaborating to develop advanced technology to grow in the market. For instance, in 2018, a collaboration has been made between Pall Corporation and ARTeSYN Biosolutions to deliver numerous solutions for single use automated bioprocessing systems

