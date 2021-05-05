Hypomethylating Agents Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2025

Kenneth Research recently added a report on Hypomethylating Agents Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Hypomethylating Agents Market, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Hypomethylating Agents Market: Introduction

Hypomethylating agents act as an essential tool in the treatment of health disorders such as myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia. These are not the only available treatment options, but their use can further be integrated and optimized in a sequential treatment strategy. The hypomethylating agents are also called as DNA methyltransferase inhibitors. These have allowed the treatment of frail and higher-risk elderly patients.

Market Dynamics

Increasing MDS cases among the population within the age group of above 50 years is one of the major reasons driving the hypomethylating agents’ market significantly. According to the American Cancer Society, the number of people who are diagnosed with MDS in the U.S. every year is unknown, but according to a study conducted by this society, around 10,000 cases are being registered in the U.S. alone, while some other estimates are much higher.

This health disorder is highly uncommon before the age of 50, and moreover, the health risks associated with disease gradually increases along with the person’s age. In the U.S., the new cases diagnosed each year are rising, as the average person’s age among the U.S. population is increasing. As the chances of disease outbreak are higher for this age group, the demand for hypomethylating agents is also predicted to grow over the forecast period.

Moreover, growing allogeneic stem cell transplants along with higher intensity approaches for the treatment of MDS, is expected to yield higher response rates and can also control the disease’s negative impact for longer times. These type of treatment facilities are increasing across the world, which will give an additional boost to the growth of hypomethylating agents market.

Hypomethylating agents market is expected to restrain, owing to the unmet need for sound treatment options among the patients. Moreover, the response rates of these agents for the control of disease’s impact is also very low, according to the National Institute of Health and American Cancer Society. These factors are expected to restrain the hypomethylating agents market significantly over the forecast period.

By Type of Treatment

By type of treatment, the hypomethylating agents market has been segmented into acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Hypomethylating agents market for myelodysplastic syndromes is expected to have the dominant market share over the forecast period. Increasing new cases, coupled with the developing treatment options for this disorder are expected to attribute the prime share of hypomethylating agents market for myelodysplastic syndromes.

By Gender

Based on gender, the global hypomethylating agents market has been segmented into male and female. Over the forecast period, the use of hypomethylating agents for male population is projected to dominate the product use among female population.

This is majorly due to the higher disease incidence chances among men, compared to women. According to the estimates by the American Cancer Society, in 2017, around 19,520 new cases of AML have been identified in the U.S. alone, out of which more than 10,670 deaths are observed, which are mostly among adults, especially among men.

By Region

North America hypomethylating agents market is expected to have the prime share in the global market over the projected period. It is majorly attributed by the increasing cases, and growing treatment facilities, along with the presence of major research organizations (NIH, ACS), and pharmaceutical companies, which are currently striving towards the research and development of new drugs to treat MDS, and AML.

Asia Pacific hypomethylating agents market is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period, majorly owing to the presence of key pharmaceutical companies. Manufacturing companies in this region are majorly focusing on the development of these agents, owing to the increasing cases of MDS and AML.

Moreover, the governing bodies of several countries in this region are majorly focusing on the development of healthcare industry, which will provide lucrative opportunities for the hypomethylating agents market to grow over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global hypomethylating agents market include Pfizer, Blue Point Laboratories, Actavis Pharma Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Celgene, Cipla Limited, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Astex Pharmaceuticals, etc. among others.

Some key pharmaceutical companies such as Cipla Limited and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals are working constantly to get FDA approvals of the drugs developed. For instance, Cipla Limited received a final approval from the U.S. FDA for its generic drug Dacogen in November 2017.

Also, many prominent players are trying to obtain the rights from generic drug manufacturers to expand their geographic horizon in the global hypomethylating agents market. For instance, in March 2014, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals acquired rights from EISAI Inc. for the development and marketing of Dacogen in U.S., Canada, and Japan markets.

