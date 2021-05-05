Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pumped Hydro Storage market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Pumped Hydro Storage value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Closed-loop System

Open-loop System

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Natural Reservoirs

Man-made Reservoirs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

EDF

Enel

Voith Hydro

Toshiba

Dongfang Electric

Schluchseewerk

Eskom

Northland Power

J-Power

SinoHydro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pumped Hydro Storage market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pumped Hydro Storage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pumped Hydro Storage players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pumped Hydro Storage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pumped Hydro Storage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Pumped Hydro Storage Segment by Type

2.2.1 Closed-loop System

2.2.2 Closed-loop System

2.2.3 Other

2.3 Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Pumped Hydro Storage Segment by Application

2.4.1 Natural Reservoirs

2.4.2 Man-made Reservoirs

2.5 Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Pumped Hydro Storage by Players

3.1 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Pumped Hydro Storage by Regions

4.1 Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pumped Hydro Storage by Countries

7.2 Europe Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Pumped Hydro Storage by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Forecast

10.1 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Pumped Hydro Storage Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 EDF

…continued

