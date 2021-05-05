At 22.9% CAGR, Europe 5G in IoT Market 2020 Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies by 2027

5G in IoT market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 322.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,679.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 22.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Europe 5G in IoT Market by radio technology was led by 5G NR Non-standalone architecture segment. 5G NR standalone architecture segment held the second largest market in 2019 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.

The idea of IoT has gained traction over the past few years. Several companies and industries are focused on technology to maximally leverage the IoT as well as on regulatory protocols to promote uniformity and standardization. The IoT is assisting in optimizing process efficiencies across various industries, such as manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. Various economic, technological, and behavioral changes are empowering the growth and adoption of IoT worldwide. Due to the robust growth of IoT across the region, the number of connected devices is also increasing all over the world. According to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Europe, the number of connected devices in the IoT is projected to be outstripping the world population, and it is expected to exceed US$ 20 Bn by 2020.

Major key players covered in this report:

AT&T Inc.

BT Group Plc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Corporation

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefónica S.A.

Telstra Corporation Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

The current hyper-connected, swiftly progressive, and technology-enabled era is encouraging multiple inventions and disruptions, bringing an entire change in the technology-sustained ecosystem. While paved its way in the past few years, 4G technology ushered internet experiences for the masses, which were driven by great connectivity and high speeds. Now, with the introduction of 5G, the IoT industry is certainly waiting for much more. Among many other areas of technology, the IoT would experience some massive transformations that would enhance the effectiveness of all communications taking place between devices and enterprise applications.

The 5G technology would certainly transform the connected IoT devices; the connected devices would take a great hike in the coming years globally, especially for industrial connections, which are a critical component of smart cities. However, according to the telecommunications experts, 4G networks are not capable of managing connected cities; hence, the announcement of 5G networks is at full-throttle to support the massive amount of data that smart cities and others would generate.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe 5G in IoT market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe 5G in IoT market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the Europe 5G in IoT market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe 5G in IoT market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe 5G in IoT market.

