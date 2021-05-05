Australia Telecom Expense Management Market Tremendous Rise during 2020-2027 with High CAGR Growth of value 6.4%| Business Market Insights

The Australia Telecom Expense Management Market is estimated to be valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 end and is expected to touch a figure of nearly US$ 128.52 Mn by 2027 end representing a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period.

The integration of state of the art technology enabled 5G telecom services has attracted significant traction across significant economies, including Australia. Factors such as higher bandwidth resulting in superior internet and data services along with scope for innovative augmented and virtual reality enabled solutions is further expected to fuel the growth of the 5G enabled services. The Australian Communications and Media Authority (AMCA) has promised to accommodate modifications in its existing spectrum allocation towards maximizing the benefits of implementation of 5G services for both its commercial and retail end-users.

Moreover, the Australian government has ensured the spectrum availability along with assistance in necessary regulatory and infrastructure arrangements towards the timely implementation and subsequently the availability of the 5G enabled services by the end of 2019 or 2020. Consequently, providing numerous attractive business opportunities for the Australia telecom expense market players during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report: Accenture plc, Avotus Corporation, Calero Software, LLC, CGI Inc., CIMPL Inc., Emersion Software Systems Pty Ltd, Tangoe, Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, Valicom, VoicePlus Pty Ltd

AUSTRALIA TELECOM EXPENSE MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Australia Telecom Expense Management Market – By Solutions

Financial Management

Order Management

Business Intelligence

Inventory Management

Contract Management

Dispute Management

Others

Australia Telecom Expense Management Market – By Business Model

Hosted

Licensed Software

Managed Services

Total Outsourcing

Australia Telecom Expense Management Market – By End-user

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

The swift reduction in IT infrastructure and digital costs, coupled with an emphasis towards operational efficiencies has boosted the growth of TEM based solutions across the small and medium enterprise owners. Moreover, the availability of versatile benefits over the conventional telecom expense management along with an increase in flexible service offerings from the telecom services provider is also anticipated to add to the complexity of telecom expense management through conventional solutions. Thus, propelling the penetration of TEM based numerous solutions and managed services across the large pool of small & medium enterprise owners across the Australian region. According to data accessed from the Australian government website, the small & medium enterprise employs about 44% of the total Australian population, i.e., 4.8 million of and contributed 35% of the overall industry value added (IVA) in 2017.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Australia Telecom Expense Management market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Australia Telecom Expense Management market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Australia Telecom Expense Management market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Australia Telecom Expense Management market segments and regions.

The research on the Australia Telecom Expense Management market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Australia Telecom Expense Management market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Australia Telecom Expense Management market.

