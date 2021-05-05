Protective Films Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 | Avery Dennison, Nitto Denko Corporation., Chargeurs

“
The report titled Global Protective Films Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Protective Films market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Protective Films market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Protective Films market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Protective Films market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Protective Films report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Protective Films report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Protective Films market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Protective Films market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Protective Films market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Protective Films market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Protective Films market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Avery Dennison, Nitto Denko Corporation., Chargeurs, Saint-Gobain S.A., Arkema S.A., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, The 3M Company, Polifilm Group, Pregis LLC, Surface Armor LLC, Covertec SRL, Echotape, Dunmore, Lamin-X Protective Films, BP Plastics Holding BHD, Mactac, KAO Chia Plastic Co., Ltd., Panduit, MT Tapes, Presto Tape, Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg, Echoplast Ltd., Dute Industries Group
Market Segmentation by Product: Adhesive-coated Protective Films
Self-adhesive Protective Films
Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Construction
Transportation
Electronics
Packaging
Others
The Protective Films Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Protective Films market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Protective Films market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Protective Films market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Protective Films industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Protective Films market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Protective Films market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Protective Films market?
Table of Contents:
1 Protective Films Market Overview
1.1 Protective Films Product Overview
1.2 Protective Films Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Adhesive-coated Protective Films
1.2.2 Self-adhesive Protective Films
1.3 Global Protective Films Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Protective Films Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Protective Films Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Protective Films Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Protective Films Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Protective Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Protective Films Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Protective Films Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Protective Films Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Protective Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Protective Films Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Protective Films Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Protective Films Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Protective Films Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Protective Films Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Protective Films Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Protective Films Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Protective Films Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Protective Films as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Protective Films Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Protective Films Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Protective Films Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Protective Films Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Protective Films Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Protective Films Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Protective Films Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Protective Films Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Protective Films Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Protective Films Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Protective Films Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Protective Films Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Protective Films by Application
4.1 Protective Films Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Building & Construction
4.1.2 Transportation
4.1.3 Electronics
4.1.4 Packaging
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Protective Films Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Protective Films Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Protective Films Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Protective Films Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Protective Films Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Protective Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Protective Films Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Protective Films Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Protective Films Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Protective Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Protective Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Protective Films by Country
5.1 North America Protective Films Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Protective Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Protective Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Protective Films Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Protective Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Protective Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Protective Films by Country
6.1 Europe Protective Films Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Protective Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Protective Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Protective Films Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Protective Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Protective Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Protective Films by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Protective Films Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Protective Films Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Protective Films Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Protective Films Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Protective Films Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Protective Films Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Protective Films by Country
8.1 Latin America Protective Films Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Protective Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Protective Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Protective Films Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Protective Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Protective Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Protective Films by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Protective Films Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Protective Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Protective Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Protective Films Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Protective Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Protective Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Protective Films Business
10.1 Avery Dennison
10.1.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
10.1.2 Avery Dennison Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Avery Dennison Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Avery Dennison Protective Films Products Offered
10.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
10.2 Nitto Denko Corporation.
10.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation. Corporation Information
10.2.2 Nitto Denko Corporation. Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Nitto Denko Corporation. Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Avery Dennison Protective Films Products Offered
10.2.5 Nitto Denko Corporation. Recent Development
10.3 Chargeurs
10.3.1 Chargeurs Corporation Information
10.3.2 Chargeurs Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Chargeurs Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Chargeurs Protective Films Products Offered
10.3.5 Chargeurs Recent Development
10.4 Saint-Gobain S.A.
10.4.1 Saint-Gobain S.A. Corporation Information
10.4.2 Saint-Gobain S.A. Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Saint-Gobain S.A. Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Saint-Gobain S.A. Protective Films Products Offered
10.4.5 Saint-Gobain S.A. Recent Development
10.5 Arkema S.A.
10.5.1 Arkema S.A. Corporation Information
10.5.2 Arkema S.A. Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Arkema S.A. Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Arkema S.A. Protective Films Products Offered
10.5.5 Arkema S.A. Recent Development
10.6 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
10.6.1 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. Protective Films Products Offered
10.6.5 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.7 Toray Industries Inc.
10.7.1 Toray Industries Inc. Corporation Information
10.7.2 Toray Industries Inc. Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Toray Industries Inc. Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Toray Industries Inc. Protective Films Products Offered
10.7.5 Toray Industries Inc. Recent Development
10.8 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
10.8.1 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Corporation Information
10.8.2 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Protective Films Products Offered
10.8.5 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company Recent Development
10.9 The 3M Company
10.9.1 The 3M Company Corporation Information
10.9.2 The 3M Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 The 3M Company Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 The 3M Company Protective Films Products Offered
10.9.5 The 3M Company Recent Development
10.10 Polifilm Group
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Protective Films Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Polifilm Group Protective Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Polifilm Group Recent Development
10.11 Pregis LLC
10.11.1 Pregis LLC Corporation Information
10.11.2 Pregis LLC Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Pregis LLC Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Pregis LLC Protective Films Products Offered
10.11.5 Pregis LLC Recent Development
10.12 Surface Armor LLC
10.12.1 Surface Armor LLC Corporation Information
10.12.2 Surface Armor LLC Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Surface Armor LLC Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Surface Armor LLC Protective Films Products Offered
10.12.5 Surface Armor LLC Recent Development
10.13 Covertec SRL
10.13.1 Covertec SRL Corporation Information
10.13.2 Covertec SRL Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Covertec SRL Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Covertec SRL Protective Films Products Offered
10.13.5 Covertec SRL Recent Development
10.14 Echotape
10.14.1 Echotape Corporation Information
10.14.2 Echotape Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Echotape Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Echotape Protective Films Products Offered
10.14.5 Echotape Recent Development
10.15 Dunmore
10.15.1 Dunmore Corporation Information
10.15.2 Dunmore Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Dunmore Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Dunmore Protective Films Products Offered
10.15.5 Dunmore Recent Development
10.16 Lamin-X Protective Films
10.16.1 Lamin-X Protective Films Corporation Information
10.16.2 Lamin-X Protective Films Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Lamin-X Protective Films Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Lamin-X Protective Films Protective Films Products Offered
10.16.5 Lamin-X Protective Films Recent Development
10.17 BP Plastics Holding BHD
10.17.1 BP Plastics Holding BHD Corporation Information
10.17.2 BP Plastics Holding BHD Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 BP Plastics Holding BHD Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 BP Plastics Holding BHD Protective Films Products Offered
10.17.5 BP Plastics Holding BHD Recent Development
10.18 Mactac
10.18.1 Mactac Corporation Information
10.18.2 Mactac Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Mactac Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Mactac Protective Films Products Offered
10.18.5 Mactac Recent Development
10.19 KAO Chia Plastic Co., Ltd.
10.19.1 KAO Chia Plastic Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.19.2 KAO Chia Plastic Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 KAO Chia Plastic Co., Ltd. Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 KAO Chia Plastic Co., Ltd. Protective Films Products Offered
10.19.5 KAO Chia Plastic Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.20 Panduit
10.20.1 Panduit Corporation Information
10.20.2 Panduit Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Panduit Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Panduit Protective Films Products Offered
10.20.5 Panduit Recent Development
10.21 MT Tapes
10.21.1 MT Tapes Corporation Information
10.21.2 MT Tapes Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 MT Tapes Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 MT Tapes Protective Films Products Offered
10.21.5 MT Tapes Recent Development
10.22 Presto Tape
10.22.1 Presto Tape Corporation Information
10.22.2 Presto Tape Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Presto Tape Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Presto Tape Protective Films Products Offered
10.22.5 Presto Tape Recent Development
10.23 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg
10.23.1 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg Corporation Information
10.23.2 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg Protective Films Products Offered
10.23.5 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg Recent Development
10.24 Echoplast Ltd.
10.24.1 Echoplast Ltd. Corporation Information
10.24.2 Echoplast Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Echoplast Ltd. Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Echoplast Ltd. Protective Films Products Offered
10.24.5 Echoplast Ltd. Recent Development
10.25 Dute Industries Group
10.25.1 Dute Industries Group Corporation Information
10.25.2 Dute Industries Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Dute Industries Group Protective Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Dute Industries Group Protective Films Products Offered
10.25.5 Dute Industries Group Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Protective Films Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Protective Films Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Protective Films Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Protective Films Distributors
12.3 Protective Films Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”