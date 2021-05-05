Cylindrical Locks Market Major Manufacturers, Key Countries & Their Year-Over-Year Growth To 2027 | DORMA, Master Lock, PDQ

“

The report titled Global Cylindrical Locks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cylindrical Locks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cylindrical Locks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cylindrical Locks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cylindrical Locks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cylindrical Locks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cylindrical Locks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cylindrical Locks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cylindrical Locks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cylindrical Locks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cylindrical Locks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cylindrical Locks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DORMA, Master Lock, PDQ, Corbin Russwin, Medeco, STANLEY, BEST, ASSA ABLOY Group, Kwikset, Lockwood Industries Inc, Emtek

Market Segmentation by Product: Knob Locksets

Lever Locksets



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others



The Cylindrical Locks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cylindrical Locks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cylindrical Locks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cylindrical Locks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cylindrical Locks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cylindrical Locks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cylindrical Locks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cylindrical Locks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cylindrical Locks Market Overview

1.1 Cylindrical Locks Product Overview

1.2 Cylindrical Locks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Knob Locksets

1.2.2 Lever Locksets

1.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cylindrical Locks Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Cylindrical Locks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cylindrical Locks Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cylindrical Locks Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cylindrical Locks Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cylindrical Locks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cylindrical Locks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cylindrical Locks Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cylindrical Locks Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cylindrical Locks as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cylindrical Locks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cylindrical Locks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Cylindrical Locks Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cylindrical Locks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Cylindrical Locks by Application

4.1 Cylindrical Locks Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial

4.1.2 Industrial

4.1.3 Residential

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cylindrical Locks Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cylindrical Locks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical Locks Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Cylindrical Locks by Country

5.1 North America Cylindrical Locks Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cylindrical Locks Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Cylindrical Locks by Country

6.1 Europe Cylindrical Locks Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cylindrical Locks Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Locks by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Locks Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Locks Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Cylindrical Locks by Country

8.1 Latin America Cylindrical Locks Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cylindrical Locks Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical Locks by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical Locks Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical Locks Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical Locks Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical Locks Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cylindrical Locks Business

10.1 DORMA

10.1.1 DORMA Corporation Information

10.1.2 DORMA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DORMA Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DORMA Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.1.5 DORMA Recent Development

10.2 Master Lock

10.2.1 Master Lock Corporation Information

10.2.2 Master Lock Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Master Lock Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DORMA Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.2.5 Master Lock Recent Development

10.3 PDQ

10.3.1 PDQ Corporation Information

10.3.2 PDQ Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 PDQ Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 PDQ Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.3.5 PDQ Recent Development

10.4 Corbin Russwin

10.4.1 Corbin Russwin Corporation Information

10.4.2 Corbin Russwin Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Corbin Russwin Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Corbin Russwin Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.4.5 Corbin Russwin Recent Development

10.5 Medeco

10.5.1 Medeco Corporation Information

10.5.2 Medeco Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Medeco Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Medeco Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.5.5 Medeco Recent Development

10.6 STANLEY

10.6.1 STANLEY Corporation Information

10.6.2 STANLEY Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 STANLEY Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 STANLEY Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.6.5 STANLEY Recent Development

10.7 BEST

10.7.1 BEST Corporation Information

10.7.2 BEST Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 BEST Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 BEST Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.7.5 BEST Recent Development

10.8 ASSA ABLOY Group

10.8.1 ASSA ABLOY Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 ASSA ABLOY Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ASSA ABLOY Group Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ASSA ABLOY Group Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.8.5 ASSA ABLOY Group Recent Development

10.9 Kwikset

10.9.1 Kwikset Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kwikset Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kwikset Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kwikset Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.9.5 Kwikset Recent Development

10.10 Lockwood Industries Inc

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cylindrical Locks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lockwood Industries Inc Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lockwood Industries Inc Recent Development

10.11 Emtek

10.11.1 Emtek Corporation Information

10.11.2 Emtek Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Emtek Cylindrical Locks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Emtek Cylindrical Locks Products Offered

10.11.5 Emtek Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cylindrical Locks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cylindrical Locks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cylindrical Locks Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cylindrical Locks Distributors

12.3 Cylindrical Locks Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”