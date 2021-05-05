Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Growth Analysis by Product, Application, Region-Forecasts 2021-2027 | SGL, TORAY, ZOLTEK

“

The report titled Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber Composite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SGL, TORAY, ZOLTEK, Solvay, Hyosung, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation, Hexion, E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co., Weyerhaeuser Company, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, Jushi Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Others



The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fiber Composite Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Thermoset Composites

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Composites

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber Composite Materials as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials by Application

4.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.2 Wind Energy

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.5 Marine

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials by Country

5.1 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Materials by Country

6.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Materials by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials by Country

8.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Materials by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Business

10.1 SGL

10.1.1 SGL Corporation Information

10.1.2 SGL Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 SGL Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 SGL Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 SGL Recent Development

10.2 TORAY

10.2.1 TORAY Corporation Information

10.2.2 TORAY Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 TORAY Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SGL Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 TORAY Recent Development

10.3 ZOLTEK

10.3.1 ZOLTEK Corporation Information

10.3.2 ZOLTEK Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 ZOLTEK Recent Development

10.4 Solvay

10.4.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.4.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Solvay Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Solvay Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.5 Hyosung

10.5.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hyosung Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hyosung Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hyosung Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 Hyosung Recent Development

10.6 Owens Corning

10.6.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.6.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Owens Corning Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Owens Corning Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.7 Hexcel Corporation

10.7.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hexcel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hexcel Corporation Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hexcel Corporation Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Hexion

10.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hexion Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hexion Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hexion Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.9 E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co.

10.9.1 E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co. Corporation Information

10.9.2 E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co. Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co. Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 E. I. Du Pont Nemours & Co. Recent Development

10.10 Weyerhaeuser Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Weyerhaeuser Company Recent Development

10.11 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

10.11.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.11.5 Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Jushi Group

10.12.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jushi Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jushi Group Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jushi Group Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Products Offered

10.12.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Distributors

12.3 Carbon Fiber Composite Materials Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

