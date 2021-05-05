Global Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach million by 2025, from million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Submersible

Surface Pumps

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JNTech

Hanergy

JISL

Grundfos

Lorentz

Tata Power Solar

Bright Solar

CRI Group

ADA

Shakti Pumps

Symtech Solar

MNE

Solar Power & Pump

Greenmax Tech

Dankoff Solar

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Solar Pumps for Off-grid Irrigation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

