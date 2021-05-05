Industrial Vehicle Market | How Top Companies are Strengthening Its Business during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Industrial Vehicle Market Outlook – 2027

Industrial vehicles are designed to transport goods and production materials to warehouse distribution centre and storage of raw materials & finished goods. These industrial vehicles come in various sizes and are configured to mount specialized heavy equipment trucks. Currently, battery-operated industrial vehicles are being increasingly adopted over internal combustion engine driven and gas-powered industrial vehicles, as they are economical, compact, environmental friendly, reliable, and efficient.

The market segmentation is based on product type, drive type, and application. By product type, it is divided into forklift, tow tractor, aisle truck, and container handler. By drive type it is classified into internal combustion engine, battery-operated, and gas-powered. By application, it is categorized into industrial and cargo. Geographically, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players profiled in the report include Anhui Heli Co., Ltd, Crown Equipment Corporation, Hangcha Group Co. Ltd. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Konecranes, Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation.

Key benefits of the report:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the industrial vehicle market.

• In-depth analysis has been carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023, which helps identify prevailing market opportunities.

• Competitive intelligence of the industry helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Industrial Vehicle Market Key Segments:

Product Type

• Forklift

• Tow Tractor

• Aisle Truck

• Container Handler

Drive Type

• Internal Combustion Engine

• Battery-Operated

• Gas-Powered

Application

• Industrial

• Cargo

Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o The Middle East

o Africa

Key Players in the Value Chain

• Anhui Heli Co., Ltd

• Crown Equipment Corporation

• Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.

• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

• Jungheinrich AG

• Kion Group AG

• Konecranes

• Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd.

• Toyota Industries Corpo

