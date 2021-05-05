Global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Flotation Waste Classification
Photometric Waste Classification
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial
Municipal
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
TOMRA
Steinert
MSS Inc
Beston Group
Promeco SpA
Pellenc ST
Bezner
Allgaier-Group
Machinex
Sherbrooke OEM
CP Manufacturing
Austin AI
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Flotation Waste Classification
2.2.2 Photometric Waste Classification
2.3 Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Municipal
2.5 Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Plastic Waste Sorting Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)…….….continued
