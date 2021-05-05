Global Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Chromatography Systems

Filters

Evaporators

Centrifuges

Dryers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Antibiotic Production

Hormone Production

Antibodies Production

Enzyme Production

Vaccine Production

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Repligen

3M Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Corning Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Ashai Kasei

Lonza Group Ltd

Dover Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Chromatography Systems

2.2.2 Chromatography Systems

2.2.3 Evaporators

2.2.4 Centrifuges

2.2.5 Dryers

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Antibiotic Production

2.4.2 Hormone Production

2.4.3 Antibodies Production

2.4.4 Enzyme Production

2.4.5 Vaccine Production

2.5 Solid-liquid Separation in Downstream Processing Market Size by Application

…continued

