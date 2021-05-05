Global USB Type-C CablesMarketSize, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the USB Type C Connectors market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in USB Type C Connectors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of USB Type C Connectors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the USB Type C Connectors, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the USB Type C Connectors market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by USB Type C Connectors companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Receptacle Connector

Plug Connector

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumers

Industrial Instrumentation

Automotive

Medical

Communications

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amphenol

Pulse

Molex

TE Connectivity

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

Switchcraft

Hirose

Mill-Max

CUI Devices

Kycon

Bulgin

Yamaichi Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Bel Fuse(Stewart)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global USB Type C Connectors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of USB Type C Connectors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global USB Type C Connectors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the USB Type C Connectors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of USB Type C Connectors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global USB Type C Connectors Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 USB Type C Connectors Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 USB Type C Connectors Segment by Type

2.2.1 Receptacle Connector

2.2.2 Plug Connector

2.2.3 Others

2.3 USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global USB Type C Connectors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global USB Type C Connectors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global USB Type C Connectors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 USB Type C Connectors Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumers

2.4.2 Industrial Instrumentation

2.4.3 Automotive

2.4.4 Medical

2.4.5 Communications

2.4.6 Others

2.5 USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global USB Type C Connectors Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global USB Type C Connectors Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global USB Type C Connectors Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global USB Type C Connectors by Company

3.1 Global USB Type C Connectors Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global USB Type C Connectors Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global USB Type C Connectors Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global USB Type C Connectors Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global USB Type C Connectors Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global USB Type C Connectors Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global USB Type C Connectors Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global USB Type C Connectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global USB Type C Connectors Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players USB Type C Connectors Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 USB Type C Connectors by Regions

4.1 USB Type C Connectors by Regions

4.2 Americas USB Type C Connectors Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC USB Type C Connectors Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe USB Type C Connectors Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa USB Type C Connectors Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas USB Type C Connectors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC USB Type C Connectors Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe USB Type C Connectors by Countries

7.1.1 Europe USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe USB Type C Connectors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa USB Type C Connectors by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa USB Type C Connectors Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa USB Type C Connectors Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 USB Type C Connectors Distributors

10.3 USB Type C Connectors Customer

11 Global USB Type C Connectors Market Forecast

11.1 Global USB Type C Connectors Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global USB Type C Connectors Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global USB Type C Connectors Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global USB Type C Connectors Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global USB Type C Connectors Forecast by Type

11.8 Global USB Type C Connectors Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Amphenol

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.1.3 Amphenol USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Amphenol Latest Developments

12.2 Pulse

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.2.3 Pulse USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Pulse Latest Developments

12.3 Molex

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.3.3 Molex USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Molex Latest Developments

12.4 TE Connectivity

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.4.3 TE Connectivity USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 TE Connectivity Latest Developments

12.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.5.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Latest Developments

12.6 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.6.3 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. Latest Developments

12.7 Switchcraft

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.7.3 Switchcraft USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Switchcraft Latest Developments

12.8 Hirose

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.8.3 Hirose USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Hirose Latest Developments

12.9 Mill-Max

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.9.3 Mill-Max USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Mill-Max Latest Developments

12.10 CUI Devices

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.10.3 CUI Devices USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 CUI Devices Latest Developments

12.11 Kycon

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.11.3 Kycon USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Kycon Latest Developments

12.12 Bulgin

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.12.3 Bulgin USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Bulgin Latest Developments

12.13 Yamaichi Electronics

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.13.3 Yamaichi Electronics USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Yamaichi Electronics Latest Developments

12.14 STMicroelectronics

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.14.3 STMicroelectronics USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 STMicroelectronics Latest Developments

12.15 Bel Fuse(Stewart)

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 USB Type C Connectors Product Offered

12.15.3 Bel Fuse(Stewart) USB Type C Connectors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Bel Fuse(Stewart) Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. USB Type C Connectors Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Receptacle Connector

Table 5. Major Players of Plug Connector

Table 6. Major Players of Others

Table 7. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

….continued

