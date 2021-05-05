Global USB Type-C CablesMarketSize, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the USB Type-C Cables market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in USB Type-C Cables business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of USB Type-C Cables market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the USB Type-C Cables, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the USB Type-C Cables market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by USB Type-C Cables companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
USB-C to USB-A Cable
USB-C to USB-C cable
USB-A to USB-C Cable
USB-C to Lightning Cable
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Brick and Mortar Stores
Hypermarket
Online Stores
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Anker
Satechi
Zendure
Apple
Samsung
Aukey
Philips
Belkin
Hyper
Nekteck
ZMI
Xiaomi
Cable Matters
Choetech
Innergie
Syncwire
Just Wireless
Elecjet
AT&T Intellectual Property
IKEA Systems B.V.
Mizco International(Iessentials)
Moshi
Monster Products
T-Mobile
Native Union
Goal Zero
Insignia
AmazonBasics
Plugable
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global USB Type-C Cables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of USB Type-C Cables market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global USB Type-C Cables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the USB Type-C Cables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of USB Type-C Cables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 USB Type-C Cables Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 USB Type-C Cables Segment by Type
2.2.1 USB-C to USB-A Cable
2.2.2 USB-C to USB-C cable
2.2.3 USB-A to USB-C Cable
2.2.4 USB-C to Lightning Cable
2.2.5 Others
2.3 USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global USB Type-C Cables Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 USB Type-C Cables Segment by Application
2.4.1 Brick and Mortar Stores
2.4.2 Hypermarket
2.4.3 Online Stores
2.4.4 Others
2.5 USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global USB Type-C Cables Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global USB Type-C Cables by Company
3.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global USB Type-C Cables Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global USB Type-C Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players USB Type-C Cables Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 USB Type-C Cables by Regions
4.1 USB Type-C Cables by Regions
4.2 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe USB Type-C Cables Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas USB Type-C Cables Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC USB Type-C Cables Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe USB Type-C Cables by Countries
7.1.1 Europe USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe USB Type-C Cables Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 USB Type-C Cables Distributors
10.3 USB Type-C Cables Customer
11 Global USB Type-C Cables Market Forecast
11.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global USB Type-C Cables Forecast by Type
11.8 Global USB Type-C Cables Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Anker
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.1.3 Anker USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Anker Latest Developments
12.2 Satechi
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.2.3 Satechi USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Satechi Latest Developments
12.3 Zendure
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.3.3 Zendure USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Zendure Latest Developments
12.4 Apple
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.4.3 Apple USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Apple Latest Developments
12.5 Samsung
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.5.3 Samsung USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Samsung Latest Developments
12.6 Aukey
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.6.3 Aukey USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Aukey Latest Developments
12.7 Philips
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.7.3 Philips USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Philips Latest Developments
12.8 Belkin
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.8.3 Belkin USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Belkin Latest Developments
12.9 Hyper
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.9.3 Hyper USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Hyper Latest Developments
12.10 Nekteck
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.10.3 Nekteck USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Nekteck Latest Developments
12.11 ZMI
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.11.3 ZMI USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 ZMI Latest Developments
12.12 Xiaomi
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.12.3 Xiaomi USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Xiaomi Latest Developments
12.13 Cable Matters
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.13.3 Cable Matters USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Cable Matters Latest Developments
12.14 Choetech
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.14.3 Choetech USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Choetech Latest Developments
12.15 Innergie
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.15.3 Innergie USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Innergie Latest Developments
12.16 Syncwire
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.16.3 Syncwire USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Syncwire Latest Developments
12.17 Just Wireless
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.17.3 Just Wireless USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Just Wireless Latest Developments
12.18 Elecjet
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.18.3 Elecjet USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Elecjet Latest Developments
12.19 AT&T Intellectual Property
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.19.3 AT&T Intellectual Property USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 AT&T Intellectual Property Latest Developments
12.20 IKEA Systems B.V.
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.20.3 IKEA Systems B.V. USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 IKEA Systems B.V. Latest Developments
12.21 Mizco International(Iessentials)
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.21.3 Mizco International(Iessentials) USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Mizco International(Iessentials) Latest Developments
12.22 Moshi
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.22.3 Moshi USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Moshi Latest Developments
12.23 Monster Products
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.23.3 Monster Products USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Monster Products Latest Developments
12.24 T-Mobile
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.24.3 T-Mobile USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 T-Mobile Latest Developments
12.25 Native Union
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.25.3 Native Union USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 Native Union Latest Developments
12.26 Goal Zero
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.26.3 Goal Zero USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Goal Zero Latest Developments
12.27 Insignia
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.27.3 Insignia USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 Insignia Latest Developments
12.28 AmazonBasics
12.28.1 Company Information
12.28.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.28.3 AmazonBasics USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.28.4 Main Business Overview
12.28.5 AmazonBasics Latest Developments
12.29 Plugable
12.29.1 Company Information
12.29.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered
12.29.3 Plugable USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.29.4 Main Business Overview
12.29.5 Plugable Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
List of Tables
Table 1. Research Methodology
Table 2. Data Source
Table 3. USB Type-C Cables Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 4. Major Players of USB-C to USB-A Cable
Table 5. Major Players of USB-C to USB-C cable
Table 6. Major Players of USB-A to USB-C Cable
Table 7. Major Players of USB-C to Lightning Cable
Table 8. Major Players of Others
Table 9. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 11. Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)
Table 12. Global USB Type-C Cables Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 13. Global USB Type-C Cables Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
Table 14. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)
….continued
