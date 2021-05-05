Global USB Type-C CablesMarketSize, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the USB Type-C Cables market will register a xx%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in USB Type-C Cables business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of USB Type-C Cables market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the USB Type-C Cables, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the USB Type-C Cables market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by USB Type-C Cables companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

USB-C to USB-A Cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

USB-A to USB-C Cable

USB-C to Lightning Cable

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Brick and Mortar Stores

Hypermarket

Online Stores

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Anker

Satechi

Zendure

Apple

Samsung

Aukey

Philips

Belkin

Hyper

Nekteck

ZMI

Xiaomi

Cable Matters

Choetech

Innergie

Syncwire

Just Wireless

Elecjet

AT&T Intellectual Property

IKEA Systems B.V.

Mizco International(Iessentials)

Moshi

Monster Products

T-Mobile

Native Union

Goal Zero

Insignia

AmazonBasics

Plugable

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global USB Type-C Cables consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of USB Type-C Cables market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global USB Type-C Cables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the USB Type-C Cables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of USB Type-C Cables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 USB Type-C Cables Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 USB Type-C Cables Segment by Type

2.2.1 USB-C to USB-A Cable

2.2.2 USB-C to USB-C cable

2.2.3 USB-A to USB-C Cable

2.2.4 USB-C to Lightning Cable

2.2.5 Others

2.3 USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global USB Type-C Cables Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 USB Type-C Cables Segment by Application

2.4.1 Brick and Mortar Stores

2.4.2 Hypermarket

2.4.3 Online Stores

2.4.4 Others

2.5 USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global USB Type-C Cables Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global USB Type-C Cables by Company

3.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global USB Type-C Cables Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global USB Type-C Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players USB Type-C Cables Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 USB Type-C Cables by Regions

4.1 USB Type-C Cables by Regions

4.2 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe USB Type-C Cables Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas USB Type-C Cables Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC USB Type-C Cables Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe USB Type-C Cables by Countries

7.1.1 Europe USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe USB Type-C Cables Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa USB Type-C Cables Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 USB Type-C Cables Distributors

10.3 USB Type-C Cables Customer

11 Global USB Type-C Cables Market Forecast

11.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global USB Type-C Cables Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global USB Type-C Cables Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global USB Type-C Cables Forecast by Type

11.8 Global USB Type-C Cables Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Anker

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.1.3 Anker USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Anker Latest Developments

12.2 Satechi

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.2.3 Satechi USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Satechi Latest Developments

12.3 Zendure

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.3.3 Zendure USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Zendure Latest Developments

12.4 Apple

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.4.3 Apple USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Apple Latest Developments

12.5 Samsung

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.5.3 Samsung USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Samsung Latest Developments

12.6 Aukey

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.6.3 Aukey USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Aukey Latest Developments

12.7 Philips

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.7.3 Philips USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Philips Latest Developments

12.8 Belkin

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.8.3 Belkin USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Belkin Latest Developments

12.9 Hyper

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.9.3 Hyper USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Hyper Latest Developments

12.10 Nekteck

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.10.3 Nekteck USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Nekteck Latest Developments

12.11 ZMI

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.11.3 ZMI USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 ZMI Latest Developments

12.12 Xiaomi

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.12.3 Xiaomi USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Xiaomi Latest Developments

12.13 Cable Matters

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.13.3 Cable Matters USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Cable Matters Latest Developments

12.14 Choetech

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.14.3 Choetech USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Choetech Latest Developments

12.15 Innergie

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.15.3 Innergie USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Innergie Latest Developments

12.16 Syncwire

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.16.3 Syncwire USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Syncwire Latest Developments

12.17 Just Wireless

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.17.3 Just Wireless USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Just Wireless Latest Developments

12.18 Elecjet

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.18.3 Elecjet USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Elecjet Latest Developments

12.19 AT&T Intellectual Property

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.19.3 AT&T Intellectual Property USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 AT&T Intellectual Property Latest Developments

12.20 IKEA Systems B.V.

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.20.3 IKEA Systems B.V. USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 IKEA Systems B.V. Latest Developments

12.21 Mizco International(Iessentials)

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.21.3 Mizco International(Iessentials) USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Mizco International(Iessentials) Latest Developments

12.22 Moshi

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.22.3 Moshi USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Moshi Latest Developments

12.23 Monster Products

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.23.3 Monster Products USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Monster Products Latest Developments

12.24 T-Mobile

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.24.3 T-Mobile USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 T-Mobile Latest Developments

12.25 Native Union

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.25.3 Native Union USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 Native Union Latest Developments

12.26 Goal Zero

12.26.1 Company Information

12.26.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.26.3 Goal Zero USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.26.4 Main Business Overview

12.26.5 Goal Zero Latest Developments

12.27 Insignia

12.27.1 Company Information

12.27.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.27.3 Insignia USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.27.4 Main Business Overview

12.27.5 Insignia Latest Developments

12.28 AmazonBasics

12.28.1 Company Information

12.28.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.28.3 AmazonBasics USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.28.4 Main Business Overview

12.28.5 AmazonBasics Latest Developments

12.29 Plugable

12.29.1 Company Information

12.29.2 USB Type-C Cables Product Offered

12.29.3 Plugable USB Type-C Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.29.4 Main Business Overview

12.29.5 Plugable Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. USB Type-C Cables Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of USB-C to USB-A Cable

Table 5. Major Players of USB-C to USB-C cable

Table 6. Major Players of USB-A to USB-C Cable

Table 7. Major Players of USB-C to Lightning Cable

Table 8. Major Players of Others

Table 9. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global USB Type-C Cables Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 11. Global USB Type-C Cables Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 12. Global USB Type-C Cables Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 13. Global USB Type-C Cables Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

